Marin County software firm Svitla Systems expands globally with demand for the cloud

As the ebb and flow of the pandemic economy continues to push more businesses to upgrade their software, Marin County’s Svitla Systems has beefed up its roster of programmers and other technical staff in more counties and added more services to respond to the demand.

Svitla — whose name is Ukrainian for “bright” — for a second straight year returned to the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing companies, announced Aug. 17. The company debuted on the list last year at No. 3,145 with 122% three-year revenue growth, the magazine’s ranking metric. This year, the company ranked No. 3,176 with 117% growth in 2017—2020.

Last year alone, the company had revenue growth of 31%, ending 2020 with $35 million, according to founder and CEO Nataliya Anon. That was after an 8% quarterly drop in last year’s second quarter as lodging and travel clients pulled back spending amid the first pandemic economic lockdowns.

But the company had a record third quarter, and demand for services continues.

“There is huge demand pent up with people thinking of digitization and moving to the cloud,” Anon said.

To that end, the company launched a cloud services group, which consults with clients on moving from in-house information technology services to off-site third-party providers such as Amazon’s AWS or Microsoft’s Azure. To help secure those moves to the cloud, Svitla this year hired its first chief information security officer, Dean Lane.

The company also launched a routine process automation group, which analyzes client workflow to see what can be offloaded to software to manage to free up labor in a tough hiring environment.

The workforce has expanded to over 800 full-time personnel, up from 600-plus a year ago.

Svitla has software development and support centers in Ukraine; Eastern Europe; Guadalajara, Mexico; elsewhere in the United States; and now in Costa Rica. North American clients had been asking for more technical support in their time zones, and the equatorial location is offered as a perk for programmers in other centers, Anon said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.