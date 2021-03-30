Marin County stores test co-retailing arrangement to expand green products’ reach

Serial entrepreneur Sally Newson was looking for a way to maximize the use of her newly opened The Village Corner store in the small Marin County town of Ross off the road linking Kentfield and San Anselmo.

She posted on free online classified advertising platform Craigslist about a commercial opportunity to share store space with flexible terms, and a week later she was contacted by Dan Maher, owner of Sustainable Exchange in Novato. He was looking for a cost-effective way to expand his 2-year-old concept for a convenience store with vetted environmentally sustainable local products.

Newson had a store space that was only half-used. By late February they’d reached an informal elbow-bump arrangement by which certain top-selling products from Sustainable Exchange would be placed in The Village Corner, which would handle selling the items.

“The way we want to do it is sharing the business but not from legal standpoint,” Newson said. “We will have our own separate businesses. This is a way to test the market for a fraction of the cost of opening a new store and having it not succeed.”

This co-retailing arrangement is more cost-sharing and akin to consignment than a sublease or wholesale deal. Newson’s business continues to be on the store lease, and its liability insurance covers the entire store space, and Maher would pay Newson for a portion of rent and store staffing costs.

Sharing of retail spaces is also done via “pop-ups,” such as a restaurant that operates within an existing restaurant during certain hours, but it hasn’t been common because of the legal issues of leaseholds and insurance, according to Vesa Becam, a Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International agent in Larkspur who works with retail space.

“Does the person holding the lease become a Regus of retailers?” she asked, referring to a global company that rents pay-as-you-go and shared office spaces. The latter is these days called co-working space. “Landlords want to know who is in the building.”

One of Newson’s ventures is Mind Tank HQ, which has co-working centers next door to The Village Corner and in Larkspur. She opened The Village Corner at 3 Ross Common last summer.

Maher opened Sustainable Exchange in November 2018, drawing from his decades of work in environmental engineering. The store has 750 stock-keeping units, focused on products sourced within a 10-mile radius. Beyond products like textiles and pottery from local artisans, the story carries bulk household cleaners and shaving lotions that are sold as refills for consumers’ clean containers.

He sees the co-retailing venture with The Village Corner as a way to test a concept that would allow convenience stores in northern Marin County and into Sonoma County to extend their inventories into vetted sustainable products without worrying about “greenwashing.”

“That would allow vendors to get bigger orders from several stores and improve their economies of scale,” Maher said. The goal is to get the cost of sustainable products down to where there is not as much of a premium for such items.

