Marin County supervisors mum on lawsuit over coastal ranching

Marin County supervisors saluted a new initiative to expedite agricultural project permits on Tuesday. But they were silent about a legal fight some say could cripple the industry altogether.

At their weekly meeting, the Board of Supervisors received a report on the newly formed Marin County Agricultural Team. The team, which consists of 21 county staff members from various departments, was organized with the assistance of the Marin County UC Cooperative Extension office. It received no special funding or authorization from supervisors.

"These individuals have been tasked with acting as leads in their departments on any ag-related projects, sort of point persons for permits and applications coming from the farming community," Vince Trotter, the county's sustainable agriculture coordinator, told supervisors.

Trotter said that while nearly half of Marin County is agricultural land, permit applications from farms and ranches are submitted infrequently.

"So when they do," Trotter said, "it's important that there is someone who is familiar with the ag community and understands the context for the projects and can consistently apply the appropriate policies for these working landscapes."

Members of the team received some special training to prepare them for their new roles.

Jyotsna Basho, a building plans examiner who is a member of the team, said her training included six- to eight-hour field trips to dairy farms, slaughterhouses and oyster farms. Another member of the team, Alicia Stamps, a civil engineer, said the biggest benefit of the team has been the amount of interdepartmental collaboration that it has fostered.

Marin County Planning Manager Jeremy Tejirian said the team prompted the planning department to modify regulations governing farm stands in August.

"So we're already starting to see changes which are coming out of this," he said.

Supervisors voiced their support for the new team. Supervisor Katie Rice said it is critically important for staff to "have a sense of the lived experience" of agriculture.

But during the agriculture presentation, supervisors made no mention of a week-old request that the county intercede in a lawsuit threatening the continued agricultural use of parts of Point Reyes National Seashore.

During the public comment period of their Sept. 19 meeting, supervisors heard from several members of a group called Save Marin County Ag.

"I'm here today because I feel my business, the first certified organic dairy creamery west of the Mississippi, and a farming and food system that has sustained our communities over the last 30 years, is at risk," said Albert Straus, chief executive officer of the Straus Dairy and the Straus Family Creamery.

A lawsuit filed by the Resource Renewal Institute, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Western Watersheds Project last year has prevented the implementation of a plan for the continued use of Point Reyes National Seashore for limited agricultural operations. The plan was approved in September 2021.

"The grossly overdue general management plan amendment has yet to be implemented while the parties engage in a confidential mediation process," Save Marin County Ag wrote in a Sept. 18 letter to supervisors.

While mediation has been happening, the group noted, the National Park Service announced it is considering removing a 2-mile, 8-foot-tall fence that has been restricting the range of tule elk. Taking down the fence would release additional elk to compete with cattle for forage produced in pastures managed by dairies and ranches.

"The county of Marin must intervene in this litigation if the county's interest in the continuation of agriculture in Marin County is to be adequately represented in the Resource Renewal litigation," the group wrote in its letter.

Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, in an email on Tuesday, said, "We continue to work with County Counsel, but nothing has been decided yet."