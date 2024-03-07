Marin County water managers gain edge in weather science

Water management might look different in Marin County as agencies partner to understand extreme weather better.

The North Marin Water District, the Marin Municipal Water District and Marin County joined the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes Water Affiliates Group in January. The group researches "atmospheric rivers" and other severe weather to improve water management, mitigate flood risk and increase water supply reliability.

"With climate change atmospheric rivers, major storms are very dynamic and they are going to change over time," said Tony Williams, general manager of the North Marin district. "There could be more of them, they could be all at once, they could be very different from how we've historically seen rainfall."

"So that's the concern, being on top of the science as best we can and CW3E is it," Williams said. "We don't have that kind of expertise, but they do, they are already working with other districts."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says atmospheric rivers are storms that move most of the water vapor out of the tropics. According to the Water Affiliates Group, heavy rainfall from these flows of condensed water is responsible for almost 85% of floods on the West Coast.

Williams said one way the membership can help the district is with the Novato Creek watershed and Stafford Dam.

In June 2023, the Marin County Civil Grand Jury issued a report that said Stafford Dam is compliant with safety regulations, but the regulations do not include the latest research on climate change. The jury recommended water districts in the county collaborate with scientific institutions.

Williams said the North Marin Water District is considering alterations to the dam. The project would allow the spillway to rise so the agency can hold back 3 more feet of water, or approximately 237 million gallons.

"But obviously, we want to do that at the very end of the rainy season," Williams said. "We want to catch the last storm, and that's where CW3E comes into play. They would help us manage that last storm and work our way through the winter."

The Water Affiliates Group can advise when it is best to raise the dam's spillway. The group, which is at the University of California, San Diego, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, aims to improve forecasts and modeling of extreme weather and provide a more precise understanding of its impacts on the environment, community and economy.

In the fall, the county and the North Marin Water District partnered to create a comprehensive study of the Novato Creek watershed, where Stafford Dam is located. It will include analyses of the dam's structure, incoming flows to the lake and other details. A draft of the study is expected to be completed this summer, according to Williams.

"We're kind of waiting to see how our study of Novato Creek watershed pans out, and then ultimately we hope that the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes will help us understand how to track and predict how atmospheric rivers affect watershed down to that scale, but we're just not quite there yet," Williams said.

Paul Sellier, an official at the Marin Municipal Water District, said the main benefit of joining the group is not so much flood management as long-term planning.

The agency manages five reservoirs in the Mount Tamalpais watershed and a couple in western Marin that are dependent on rainfall. Predicting when drier winters might occur will help the district plan better for when it might need to buy more water from Sonoma County.

"The more information that we have about rainfall, particularly for us anyway, on a seasonal or subseasonal basis, which is to say forecasts of outside a month timeframe, so a few weeks to a few months, would really help us with water management decisions," Sellier said.

Sellier said these long-term forecasts might be further down the road, as the research is still developing.

"So when we're sitting there in August, and we can learn that December and January are going to be dry, that would allow us to make really well informed management decisions on how much water we should purchase," Sellier said.

Roger Leventhal, a county engineer, said membership in the group offers access to better data and briefings to help the county improve public safety and operations.

Membership in the Water Affiliates Group costs $25,000 for one year. Williams said the two Marin water districts and the county flood control district, which are smaller agencies compared to other affiliates of the group, negotiated a joint fee. Marin County and the North Marin district each paid $5,000, and the Marin Municipal Water District paid $15,000.

"I think what this joint membership shows is that we are working together, we being the two big water districts in the county and the county itself," Williams said.

"The water industry, if you think about it as a whole, is one piece of it," Sellier said. "These floods and atmospheric river events impact so many aspects of our lives that we don't even think about."