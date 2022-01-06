Marin County wealth advisory Brouwer & Janachowski merges with Cerity Partners

Wealth management firm Brouwer & Janachowski LLC of Mill Valley is merging with financial and wealth management advisory Cerity Partners.

With operations across several states, Cerity’s current Bay Area offices are located in San Francisco and Redwood City. The combined entity, which will operate under Cerity Partners name, will advise more than $45 billion in client assets.

"We are always looking for talented people who've built enduring businesses," stated Claire O'Keefe, Cerity Partners’ head of corporate development. "Joining Cerity Partners allows our new colleagues to enhance their focus on serving clients and their community."

"We are thrilled to join Cerity Partners and be colleagues of one of the top wealth advisory firms in the country," said Brouwer & Janachowski President and CEO Stephen Janachowski of the 30-year-old firm. "Our clients will benefit from an expansive service offering and access to many subject matter experts."

Brouwer & Janachowski was advised by Park Sutton Advisors in the merger.

This is the second Bay Area merger for Cerity Partners in the past few months. The company in November announced a deal with San Francisco-based Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough LLC (B|O|S), which also will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

In August, Brouwer & Janachowski advisers participated in the North Bay Business Journal’s annual wealth advisers outlook report.