Marin County wealth firm Hennessey Advisors adds $43M in assets via fund acquisition

Novato-based Hennessy Advisors Inc. announced that Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSE: STNC) will become a series of Hennessy Funds Trust named the Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (the "Hennessy Stance ETF"), bringing with it approximately $43 million in assets.

"We want to welcome Stance Capital to our team of skilled sub-advisors, and want to thank the shareholders of the Stance ETF for their vote of confidence. This deal represents our eleventh successful acquisition, and we are excited to expand our product offerings into the ETF market,“ stated Neil Hennessy, chairman and CEO.

Teresa M. Nilsen, president and chief operating officer of the Marin-based publicly traded investment manager said the transaction brings Stance Capital, Vident Investment Advisory, and Blue Tractor Group for the Hennessy Stance ETF under the Hennessy umbrella.

The deal was first announced by MutualFundWire.com in September. It reported the deal was Hennessy’s first venture into Exchange-traded fund (ETF), a type of pooled investment security that operates much like a mutual fund. Sold and purchased on a stock exchange, they typically track a particular index, commodity or sector.

Current portfolio managers Bill Davis and Kyle Balkissoon will continue providing day-to-day management of the Hennessy Stance ETF portfolio, according to Hennessy.