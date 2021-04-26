Marin County’s Acqua Montessori School director wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Administrative duties include: enrolling new students, managing finances, and ensuring that daily operations run smoothly. As lead teacher, I am responsible for leading the Montessori curriculum and maintaining our academic standards.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

At my age and demographic, I truly believe I achieved something that will have a positive impact on the community for years to come.

Years with company: 2

Length of time in current position: 2

Number of companywide employees: 2

Number who report to you: 2

Greatest professional accomplishment: Opening my Montessori school.

Greatest professional challenge: Enrolling students during the pandemic to fill our classroom and allow us to continue operations.

Best advice received: Keep it simple.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Beginning the school year with a full class.

What's the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

No matter what happens believe that when one door closes another one opens.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Stay positive and keep up the good work.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Assuring my staff that we are doing everything we can to keep our school safe and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Next professional goal: Earning my master's degree in Montessori education.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree: Liberal Studies, San Francisco State University; Montessori Teacher Credential (MTEC Bay Area)

Hometown: Quezon City, Philippines

Community/nonprofit activities: Volunteering for races.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Robert Kane

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Montessori Inspired/based curriculum

Typical day at the office: Prepping school for the day, giving lessons, and taking care of administrative duties.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

he best thing is that I still have the time and energy to improve myself as a director and teacher. The worst thing is feeling that I feel too young to be in the position I am in.

Best place to work outside of your office: Belvedere/Tiburon Library

Hobbies: Sports. Cooking. Singing. Camping.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I wanted to be a scientist.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I would like to start a preschool program (similar to Soccer Shots) but for basketball.

First job: Summer camp counselor

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “Knots”

Favorite movie: “King of the Hill” (TV series)

Favorite App: Amazon Music

Favorite after-work drink: Ice cold beer. Preferably a pilsner.

Last vacation: Mexico City (pre-COVID)

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My mom loves to tell people I got my looks from her.