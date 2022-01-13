Marin County’s Autodesk names new chief people officer

Rebecca Pearce is taking on the role of chief people office for the software firm Autodesk, based in San Rafael.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Rebecca to Autodesk’s high-performing, dynamic leadership team," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. "She’s been an integral part of our leadership team in a year where we made a lot of progress and tackled a lot of change. I’m certain she will continue to play a critical role in driving better business outcomes by empowering our people to achieve the new possible."

Pearce holds a Bachelor of Arts in organizational behavior and human resource management from Lancaster University and a master’s degree in strategic human resources management from the Manchester Metropolitan University. She is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.