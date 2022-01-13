Subscribe

Marin County’s Autodesk names new chief people officer

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 13, 2022, 10:01AM
Rebecca Pearce is taking on the role of chief people office for the software firm Autodesk, based in San Rafael.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Rebecca to Autodesk’s high-performing, dynamic leadership team," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. "She’s been an integral part of our leadership team in a year where we made a lot of progress and tackled a lot of change. I’m certain she will continue to play a critical role in driving better business outcomes by empowering our people to achieve the new possible."

Pearce holds a Bachelor of Arts in organizational behavior and human resource management from Lancaster University and a master’s degree in strategic human resources management from the Manchester Metropolitan University. She is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

