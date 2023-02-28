Marin County’s BioMarin Pharmaceutical reports near-break-even Q4

SAN RAFAEL — BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN), maker of treatments for rare diseases, on Monday Feb. 27 reported a net loss of $249,000 in its fourth quarter, improved from a loss of $57.9 million at the end of 2021.

On a per-share basis, the San Rafael-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

"As expected, in 2022 BioMarin delivered double-digit revenue growth and profitability for the full-year driven by the strong global launch of Voxzogo, consistent growth of our enzyme business and continued focus on operational excellence," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and CEO, in the announcement.

He touted the company’s "record-setting 2023 outlook.“ BioMarin expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.5 billion.

Bienaimé noted the status of treatments in the pipeline:

Global market expansion of Voxzogo, a therapy approved to increase linear growth in children with achondroplasia age 5 years and over. The skeletal condition affects the bones and cartilage development.

European commercial launch of Roctavian, a gene therapy approved for the treatment of severe hemophilia A.

Launch of Roctavian in the U.S. could get approval this year.

“We are encouraged by the level of interest from U.S. adult hemophilia A patients seeking information about Roctavian and are pleased that roughly 300 patients have engaged directly with BioMarin to learn more,” Bienaimé said. “Acknowledging that many of these patients may not be eligible for treatment with Roctavian, we are glad to see this level of engagement with the bleeding disorders community."

The quarterly results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $537.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $141.6 million, or 75 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

BioMarin shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $103.24, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months. But share prices opened Tuesday at $100 and was $99.38, down 3.7% from the Monday close by 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.