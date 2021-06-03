Marin County’s Cambrian Asset Management hires Duldulao for new finance VP spot

Joe Duldulao is the new vice president of finance for Mill Valley-based Cambrian Asset Management Inc.

"I am thrilled to welcome Joe to our growing team," Martin Green, co-chief information officer and CEO of Cambrian, stated in the company announcement of the newly created post. "Having known and worked with him for almost a decade, I am confident that Joe's integrity, competence and attention to detail will be invaluable as we continue to further our mission of being the premier quantitative investment firm focused on digital assets."

Duldulao joined Cambrian from HC Global Fund Services, where he was executive director and fund administration account lead for more than 20 alternative investment managers with hedge fund, private equity, venture capital, fund of funds and digital asset offerings, the company stated. Prior to HC Global, he was a senior controller at Agile Fund Solutions and an audit manager at Rothstein Kass.

Cambrian Asset Management Inc. was founded in 2017.