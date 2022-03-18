Marin County’s EAH hires, promotes executives as nonprofit housing developer expands

San Rafael-based EAH said it hired and promoted several executives as the nonprofit housing developer has doubled its staff in the past three years to manage a growing portfolio of projects.

Denice Wint has been promoted to vice president for real estate development. Wint started with EAH Housing as a director in 2018. The organization now employs 700 and manages low-income multifamily housing in 78 municipalities in California and Hawaii.

Steve Spielberg has been promoted to vice president for real estate development. Spielberg was hired in 2016 as the first real estate development teammate in Southern California.

Karen Seddon has been hired as new regional vice president of Hawaii.

The organization stated Seddon’s experience includes serving five years as the executive director for Hawaii Housing and Finance Development Corporation, the state agency that develops and finances affordable housing in Hawaii. Most recently, she was with The Michaels Organization in the positions of vice president and regional vice president in the Hawaii Region.

“Karen’s expertise and deep understanding of real estate development and affordable housing in Hawai’i will help us continue our growth and expansion throughout the islands, bringing affordable housing to a state that is in dire need of it,” said Laura Hall, president and CEO at EAH Housing. “We are excited to welcome Karen to EAH Housing and look forward to having her build upon the momentum established by Kevin Carney and the team.”

Seddon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in construction engineering management from Oregon State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is a member of Lambda Alpha International Land Economics Society and the Urban Land Institute.

Lissa de Leon has been promoted to vice president, Human Resources. de Leon has been with EAH Housing since 2007, starting as a senior human resources generalist and has served in various HR roles of increasing responsibility, the organization stated.