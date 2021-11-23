Marin County’s EAH Housing hires Neumann as bizdev director; Kassman certifies in appellate law

Bianca Neumann has been hired as director of business development for real estate development for a Marin County-based builder of affordable housing projects.

The nonprofit EAH Housing stated Neumann has experience in multi-family development, finance, public policy, and asset management.

Prior to her position at EAH Housing, Neumann was a senior business development manager at MidPen Housing.

“Bianca brings a wealth of experience to this role,” said Welton Jordan, chief real estate development officer at EAH Housing. “From her work in loan underwriting with New York City Housing Preservation and Development to community development with the San Francisco’s Mayor Office, she understands and appreciates the intricacies of developing partnerships and creating solutions that work for everyone involved in the process.”

Added Neuman, “It is an exciting time to come to EAH Housing, as it expands its footprint into areas where affordable housing is desperately needed. As someone who grew up in San Francisco’s SOMA district, I saw rents skyrocket and people being priced out of their homes. This position enables me to help people stay housed, while helping communities become more equitable and socio-economically diverse.”

—

Martin Kassman, an attorney in solo practice in Napa, has become a certified specialist in appellate law.

Kassman recently received that certification from the State Bar of California's Board of Legal Specialization, after taking a written examination.

Kassman received his law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. He then practiced law in San Francisco, first as a litigation associate with Cooper, White & Cooper, then as a solo practitioner focusing on appeals. He moved to Napa in 2018.

—

Chris Padowan has joined Malloy Imrie and Vasconi’s Napa office as an insurance broker in the Employee Benefits Department.

He began his career at United Healthcare where he worked in national accounts, the firm stated. Padowan worked at both regional and national brokerage firms including Mercer, a large international consulting firm.

Padowan is a 1993 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned his degree in mass communications and public relations as well as minors in mathematics and sociology.

—

Ryan Raber

Ryan Raber has been hired by Santa Rosa-based M.A. Silva USA as account manager for the Pacific Northwest regions.

The manufacturer of premium corks, glass, and packaging stated Raber has been in the wine industry for over 20 years in the Walla Walla district.

“Ryan brings to M. A. Silva a deep grasp of the Washington and Oregon Wine markets, as well as, the ultimate understanding of the challenges of being a winemaker in today’s marketplace,” stated Gustavo Beltran, Vice President of Sales at M. A. Silva US.

Ryan stated, “I love the tradition of cork, and because of that, I’ve always used natural cork for my own wines. Now, I am eager to have the opportunity to be on the suppliers’ side and spread the gospel of cork for my fellow comrades!” .