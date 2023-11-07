Marin County’s Ekso Bionics expects sales boost from new Medicare ruling on mobility devices

A federal agency’s latest update to its rules for how home health agencies get paid this fiscal year includes expanded coverage for devices that a Marin County company hopes includes its powered systems designed for people who need help moving around because of spinal and other injuries.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Nov. 1 released its prospective payment plan for home health agencies next calendar year. In it, the agency codified its longstanding definition of leg, arm, back and neck braces for Medicare Part B benefits. And in that definition is classification of “certain exoskeleton-type devices as braces” for payment purposes.

San Rafael-based Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., as it was reporting its third-quarter results, said an expectation for a sales boost in 2024 was a request for the agency to make such a rule change. On Thursday the company called the federal health care benefits provider’s decision a “potentially game changing event” that could “significantly expand” the market for Ekso Indego Personal, a modular light-weight exoskeleton designed for use at home and around town.

“Once a reimbursement rate is established by CMS, expected in late 2023, (spinal cord injury) individuals with Medicare coverage may soon be able to obtain our device at a fraction of the current cost," Scott Davis, CEO, said in the news release.

The company declined to say how much these units sell for. It’s product line ranges from its nonpowered EVO arm-assist system for industrial and construction workers ($2,200) up to a couple hundred thousand for its devices designed for rehabilitation centers.

The company said it has been providing demonstrations of the Ekso Indego Personal system at “many” facilities in its client base of over 260 North America inpatient and outpatient clinics and hospitals.

