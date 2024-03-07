Marin County’s Ekso Bionics posts record revenue for 2023, Q4

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) reported record revenue in the fourth quarter and all of 2023.

The San Rafael-based creator of robotic exoskeletal devices brought in $18.2 million in 2023, a 42% rise from $12.9 million in 2022.

Revenue for the fourth quarter alone — which CEO Scott Davis said is often the rehabilitative equipment provider’s better three-month period — came in at $4.8 million. That’s up from $3.5 million for the last quarter of 2022.

Net losses of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter and over $15 million for all of 2023 were about even with those from the year before, according to the March 4 announcement of financial results.

Last year, Ekso Bionics sold 151 health units designed to boost strength. Common cases and uses include applications for those who sustained paralysis and mobility problems due to conditions such as strokes, multiple sclerosis or brain injuries.

Davis attributes much of the company’s success to his team of 70 employees with a notable work ethic and “rewarding” work at building up “a solid base of customers” ranging from the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix to the Kessler Foundation in East Hanover, New Jersey.

This business-to-business clientele are health care systems responsible for the painstaking rehabilitation processes relative to severe medical conditions such as spinal cord injuries.

“As people get older, their fall risk is higher,” Davis said, referring to the trend of an aging population.

Still, accidents can occur with any age group, heightening the growing demand for improved equipment to assist walking or moving around with confidence.

And the technology is always advancing, as Ekso Bionics — with $28.9 million in assets — may attest to. With offices in Ohio, Germany and Singapore, Ekso spent $5 million on research and development in 2023.

The previous year, the company bought the business unit of Parker Hannifin of Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Ekso Bionics currently places emphasis on the health and industrial sectors.

