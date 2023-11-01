Marin County’s Four Corners Properties Trust profitability rises nearly 9% in past 3 quarters

A Marin County retail, restaurant and health care real estate investment trust on Wednesday reported third-quarter profitability increased 11.9% in the third quarter and 8.7% for the first nine months, compared with a year before.

Mill Valley-based Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) reported funds from operations, an industry-standard metric for such investments, were $37.3 million (41 cents per share) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 and $106.3 million ($1.20 a share) in the past three quarters.

The measure, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, adds back depreciation and amortization to net income.

“Through the first three quarters, FCPT has achieved a record acquisition growth year, up 13% over 2022 total volume, funded through accretive capital raised earlier in the year,” said CEO Bill Lenehan in the news release. “Additionally, our portfolio continued to perform well with high rent collections and occupancy. We believe that we are well-positioned in a higher rate environment and expect to be ready to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.”

Quarterly rental revenue was $57.2 million, up 17.3% from the prior year, including $56.1 million in cash rents. At quarter-end, the trust said it collected 99.9% of its contractual base rent across its portfolio of 1,106 properties located in 47 states.

The property square footage was 99.8% occupied, and the weighted average remaining lease term was eight years.

Last quarter, the trust purchased 31 properties for $130.2 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.4%, based on rents in place by quarter-end, and a weighted average remaining lease term of 12.1 years. The trust sold two properties for $11.2 million, at a gain of $300,000 and a cash yield after transaction costs of 6.7% on rents that were previously in place.