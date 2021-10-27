Marin County’s Four Corners Property Trust Q3 bottom line rises amid acquisitions, restaurant recovery

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT), a Marin County-based retail real estate investment trust, continues to see the rebound of the restaurant business and general retail among its expanding nationwide portfolio.

The Mill Valley-based company on Tuesday reported a 2.6% annual rise in third-quarter funds from operations to $30 million, or 39 cents a share. FFO is an industry metric for evaluating REIT earnings, adding depreciation and amortization to net income but taking out property gains and losses.

By comparison, quarterly net income rose 9.8% over 12 months to $21.2 million.

“We are very pleased with our investment pace in the quarter with over $107 million of acquired properties, and a strong pipeline heading into the fourth quarter,” said CEO Bill Lenehan in the announcement of financial results. “We acquired net-lease properties with great brands and fundamentals.”

The trust acquired 53 properties in the quarter for a total of $107.4 million, with an initial weighted average cash yield (capitalization rate) of 6.4% and an average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

That brought the portfolio as of Sept. 30 to 886 properties in 46 states. Real estate investments and leases totaled $1.74 billion at the end of the quarter.

The REIT continues its strategy to diversify from only restaurant properties, with over half the third-quarter acquisitions being in that category, particularly in medical retail and auto services, according to the company. Since the first acquisitions of other types of retail properties in October 2019, such holdings have totaled 105 and accounted for 8.3% of the portfolio annualized base rent.

Tenants are keeping up with rent payments, with 99.8% being paid in the third quarter, the company said. That dipped to 91% and 92% in May and June 2020 as many restaurants were closed during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarterly rental revenue was $43.7 million, up 12.3% from a year before.

Quick-service and casual dining restaurants are doing better financially nationwide now than they were before the pandemic, according to Baird Restaurant Surveys data as of Oct. 17 that the trust cited. Same-store sales for such restaurants are up 12% from 2019 overall, with quick service up 18% and casual up 4%.

That’s after casual dining same-store sales dropped by more than half in the second quarter of 2020 from the same period in 2019, while quick-service revenues were still 6% above the year before..

Four Corners Property Trust started in July 2015 as a full subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, the Orlando-based owner of restaurant chains such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. Darden spun off the trust with 418 restaurant properties that November in a $315 million deal.

Today, properties leased to Darden brands make up 61% of portfolio base rent.

Kerrow Holdings, a subsidiary of the REIT, operates seven LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants, franchised from Darden, located in the San Antonio, Texas area.

The trust’s stock price closed Tuesday at $29.70 a share, up 41 cents, or 1.4%.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.