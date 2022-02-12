Marin County’s Hennessy Advisors CEO ‘steadfastly bullish’ on economy after reporting 10% Q4 growth

The Federal Reserve and its actions on “how many times they will raise rates” will continue to introduce volatility in the market according to Neil Hennessy, chairman and CEO of Novato-based Hennessy Advisors Inc.

“I believe there will be modest increases in rates, but I also believe that the market will continue to perform well despite any rate hikes, pandemics, or supply-side issues. I remain steadfastly bullish based on market fundamentals of low unemployment, solid corporate earnings, strong economic growth, and consistent dividend payouts," he stated in the company’s Thursday announcement of fourth-quarter results.

The wealth management firm reported revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $8.5 million, an increase of 10% from a year before. Net income was $1.9 million, an increase of 8%.

It also reported just over $4 billion in mutual fund average assets under management.

The firm also announced a quarterly dividend of 13.75 cents per share to be paid on March 4, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 22, which it stated represents an annualized dividend yield of 5.4%