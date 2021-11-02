Marin County’s Hennessy Advisors raises $40M; Chandi opens Napa restaurant; Redwood Trust invests in due-diligence firm

Hennessy Advisors Inc. announced that it has closed an underwritten public offering of 4.875% unsecured notes due 2026 in an aggregate principal amount of $40.25 million, which includes $5.25 million of 2026 maturity notes, issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. was book-running manager for the offering, and Janney Montgomery Scott was co-manager.

—

Chandi Hospitality Group opened a Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise in Napa.

Chandi owns or operates 15 of the pizza locations throughout the greater North Bay area. The new Napa store (707-751-6100) is located at 1501 Trancas St. Initial hours of operation were Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with other days and hours planned in following weeks.

—

Mill Valley-based Redwood Trust Inc., a real estate investment company, announced an investment in Canopy Financial Technology Partners, a consumer finance due diligence and third-party review firm.

The investment came through Redwood’s investment arm, RWT Horizons. The amount was not disclosed.

—

Fetzer Vineyards has received a B Corporation score of 130, the winery stated.

“This new score, which reflects a remarkable 37% increase from the company's previous score, puts Fetzer Vineyards in the ‘Outstanding’ category for B Corps globally, an elite group of purpose-focused businesses verifiably recognized for using business as a force for good.”

Fetzer Vineyards sells in over 50 countries worldwide. Founded by Barney Fetzer in Mendocino County in 1968, and part of Viña Concha y Toro, it is the United States' largest Certified B Corporation winery.

—

St. Helena-based Bandit Wines, part of the Trinchero Family Estates portfolio, has announced its $110,000 donation to environmental nonprofits within the 1% for the Planet network. The donation follows Bandit Wines' 2019 commitment to donating one percent of annual sales to the 1% for the Planet organization's network of nonprofit partners.

—

Napa Valley College has been awarded a $1.85 million TRIO Educational Talent Search grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant will fund the college’s partnership with Napa Valley Unified School District to motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds starting with the current 2021-2022 academic school year and running through 2026.

“We are excited to receive this grant from the Department of Education, which will enable the NVC Talent Search Program to continue to provide essential pre-collegiate services to an estimated 668 students and families in our community,” said Associate Dean Ramon Salceda, who manages TRIO Programs/Education Talent Search and Student Support Services. “For more than 25 years, the program has been partnering with NVUSD in serving our most marginalized students and directly impacting the closing of the achievement gap.”

Students in grades 6 through 12 at the district’s middle and high schools can apply for the program, which offers: Skills workshops, such as college awareness, study skills, career planning and academic success; academic counseling; assistance in applying for colleges, financial aid and scholarships; tutorial sessions; and field trips to college campuses, universities and cultural events.

—

A host of Novato residents, as well as local businesses At Home Caregivers, Valley Park Memorial and the Novato Community Hospital board of directors, stepped up to provide funding for a refreshed employee break room for staff at Novato Community Hospital.

Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Shannon Thomas said, “This upgrade to improve the staff lounge could not have come at a better time, as our teams deserve a comfortable and quiet place to recharge before hitting the floors to keep our neighbors healthy and safe. We look forward to partnering with our thoughtful and generous community on the next project to upgrade our first floor employee lounge.”

The upgraded employee lounge facelift features new flooring, paint, cabinetry and countertops, cozy couches and a 72-inch television. New furniture and upgraded appliances are set to arrive soon in order to complete the revitalized space.

—

Brickmaiden Breads and the property itself are in need of new ownership for the first time since the downtown Santa Rosa bakery opened over two decades ago. Owner Celine Underwood announced the sale in a Facebook post.

“Changes are ahead,” she wrote. “As owner and founding baker I am ready to step down and make space for new talent and maybe take a bit of a rest before seeking the next adventure.”

The Fourth Street property is being listed at $1.35 million and includes the two-story building that houses the business, an adjacent bake house and a backyard garden, said property broker Lynsey Kayser.

The business itself is for sale for $450,000, according to restaurant broker Ryn Longmaid.

—

Larkspur-based O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, and Intercept Wines, announced students Abigail Barnabas and Stella Tuffli as winners of the Charles Woodson & O’Neill Family Wine Scholarship, on their academic excellence and achievement. The scholarships were developed in partnership with Sonoma State University and through the California Community Foundation, in partnership with California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, to recruit and retain high-achieving Black, Indigenous, and people of color interested in pursuing a career in the wine industry, the organizers stated.

Abigail Barnabas, eldest of three children, spent the first 16 years of her life in Ethiopia before moving with her family to California in 2018. She is an undergraduate earning a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Sonoma State University.

Tuffli, a Bay Area-native from Concord and a wine and viticulture program first-year at Cal Poly, began her degree program this fall.