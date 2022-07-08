Marin County’s new School of Rock teaches kids, adults to jam with precision as well as fun

Budding music stars in Marin County now have another option to learn the tools of the trade, as the School of Rock adds San Rafael to its list of over 300 locations globally, including two others in the North Bay.

The school at 4150 Redwood Highway is set to celebrate its opening from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10. At the helm is franchise owner and General Manager Heather Riley, who was part of the adult band at the Santa Rosa school as a vocalist and bass guitar student when that location opened in 2019. The other North Bay school is in Vacaville.

“There is nothing more important than taking care of others in your community, and being able to do so through the medium of music is unbeatable,” said Riley in the announcement. “I saw firsthand the transformations that take place for students at School of Rock. This is a passion-based business and an extraordinary opportunity to bring people together through music, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to open a School of Rock in Marin County.”

From one school in Philadelphia in 1998, School of Rock has grown to now have over 55,000 students in North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Drawing from various styles of rock ’n’ roll, the curriculum includes private bass, guitar, singing, drum and piano lessons plus group rehearsals and public performances.

The locations also provide adult and summer programs. Little Wing, a program for toddlers ages 3 to 5, uses interactive play to teach fundamentals of rhythm, song structure, melody and dynamics. Since the pandemic, School of Rock has offered online courses.