Marin County’s plan for housing, build near San Quentin State Prison

The Marin County Board of Supervisors has backed a plan to build approximately 250 new homes for public school employees and county workers on a vacant 8.5-acre site near San Quentin State Prison.

The target grand opening would be winter 2025. No project cost estimate was provided in the announcement by Marin County.

Action by supervisors Tuesday cleared the way for formation of a joint power authority between the county and Marin County Office of Education to oversee the project’s development under affordable housing developer Eden Housing and Education Housing Partners.

Education Housing Partners, created by the Marin-based Thompson/ Dorfman Company residential development corporation in 2004, has been retained by more than a dozen Bay Area school districts to assist in creating workforce housing on surplus land.

The county said it plans to put up the money to form the JPA and issue bonds to assist with project financing. That would “increase the chances of the project being cost-neutral to both the County and the Office of Education,” the county said.

Education Housing Partners’ portion of the project is estimated to provide 135 units of low- to moderate-cost rental housing, “with 75% dedicated to local public school employees – both teachers and staff – and 25% to county employees.”

Eden plans to develop and rent 115 units for lower-income families at the complex.

The proposed Oak Hill Apartments is planned off Sir Francis Drake Boulevard between the Larkspur Ferry Terminal and the prison’s west entrance.