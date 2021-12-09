Marin County’s Restoration Hardware plans big push into global luxury experiences in 2022

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RH) wants to be more than just a source for buying high-end furniture and housewares. It wants to be a provider of luxury experiences at expansive estates as well as on private planes and yachts.

The Marin County-based retail chain on Wednesday amid reporting strong third-quarter revenue and earnings growth announced in a shareholder letter (PDF) from founder and CEO Gary Friedman a string of new European “galleries,” or design showrooms; its first lodging; charter air and yacht service; and expanded in-home design services.

“Our goal to position RH as the arbiter of taste for the home, has proven to be both disruptive and lucrative, as we continue our quest to build one of the most admired brands in the world,” Friedman wrote.

In the new year, the Corte Madera-based company plans its first foray into the United Kingdom with the the opening of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynhoe Park, a 73-acre estate designed in 1615 by architect Sir John Soane. Friedman said the company has secured locations for galleries in London, Paris and the German cities of Munich and Dusseldorf, and RH is in lease or purchase negotiations for locations in Milan, Madrid, Brussels and elsewhere in France.

RH also plans to open its first RH Guesthouse in New York, billed as a “revolutionary new hospitality concept for travelers seeking privacy and luxury.”

The air charter service, announced earlier this year, is set to take off with RH1 and RH2, customized Gulfstream G650ER and G550 aircraft, respectively. And the RH3 luxury yacht is set to launch for chartered trips in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

The company reported its third-quarter results after the market closed on Wednesday . Net revenue was just over $1 billion, up 19% from $844,000 a year before.

Net income was $184 milion, up 297% from a year before, and earnings per share were $5.88, up 259%. But when adjusted for one-time and other nonrecurring factors, earnings were $209 million, up 25%, and $7.03 per share, up 13%.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for adjusted earnings of $6.68 per share and net revenue of $986 million.

The company stock price rallied just after the opening of the Thursday session, jumping by over $50 a share, or around 9%, in the opening hours before settling to $611 a share, up nearly 6%, just before noon Pacific Time.

The stock had slipped from a one-year high of $744 in August to $537 early this month. The price has been rocketing up over the coronavirus pandemic — from $89 a share on March 23, 2020 — propelled by a trend toward entertaining and working at home.

Recently, the company announced the retirement of DeMonty Price, president and chief operating, service and values officer. He’s set to leave Jan. 29, 2022, the end of the fiscal year, after 19 years at RH.

The company is promoting the following to take on his roles:

Stefan Duban, senior vice president and chief gallery officer, moved up to chief gallery and customer officer.

Fernando Garcia, who joined RH as president of home delivery in spring 2019 and assumed responsibility for the company’s distribution centers, logistics and transportation that November, is being promoted to chief supply chain officer and president of home delivery.

Sandy Pilon, chief people officer, will continue in her current role while reassuming responsibility for the global operations of the RH’s “customer delight centers. Her new title is chief people and values officer.