Marin County’s Spahr Center names Joseph Tuohy executive director

The Spahr Center, Marin County’s Center for LGBTQ+ and HIV communities, has named Joseph Tuohy as its new executive director.

Previously, Tuohy served as senior director of operations at the SF LGBT Center. He also worked for seven years at PRC, fulfilling the roles of chief operating officer and chief strategy officer. Tuohy also brings over 30 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, operations and management to the Spahr Center.

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for my new opportunity with the Spahr Center,” Tuohy said. “The team at Spahr accomplishes tremendous work with limited resources, and I’m honored to join their efforts on behalf of the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ people, their allies and those most affected by HIV in our community”

Amy Schroeder, president of the board of directors, said, “We know that Joe’s experience, passion, and vision will ensure that the Spahr Center reaches the goals outlined in our strategic plan: securing a comprehensive safety net for all LGBTQ+ and HIV-affected individuals, increasing community connection, and showing up for racial justice within Marin County.”

Tuohy replaces Interim Executive Director Cindy Myers, who led the organization for eight months.