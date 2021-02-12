Marin County’s Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical cuts loss by over half in 2020

Rare disease drug maker Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: RARE) in Novato reported a net loss of $186.6 million in 2020, or $3.07 per share, basic and diluted, compared with a net loss for the same period in 2019 of $402.7 million, or $7.12 per share, basic and diluted.

The report, issued Thursday, also put fourth quarter losses at $24 million, or 37 cents per share basic and diluted, compared with a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $93.8 million, or $1.62 per share, basic and diluted. For 2020, total operating expenses were $601.1 million. This is compared with $527.9 million for the same period in 2019.

“Last year was a transformative year as we received two approvals, generated clinically meaningful data in our gene therapy and antisense oligonucleotide programs, and completed several strategic business development transactions,” Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx, stated in a news release. “In addition to growing our global commercial footprint in 2021, we will also have a strong, diverse, late-stage clinical development portfolio. We will initiate three pivotal gene therapy studies, a fourth pivotal study with our recently in-licensed biologic, setrusumab, for osteogenesis imperfecta, make additional progress in the Angelman syndrome study, and bring our first mRNA program to the clinic for glycogen storage disease type III.”