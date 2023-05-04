Marin County’s Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reports 26% Q1 revenue growth but widening loss

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $164 million in the first quarter.

The Novato-based maker of treatments for rare disorders said it had a loss of $2.33 per share, up from a loss of $2.19 a year before on net losses of $151.8 million. The results missed the Wall Street average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, predicting a loss of $1.97 per share.

“In the first quarter we continued the strong growth in product revenue and advanced our clinical programs…,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and president.

Ultragenyx posted first-quarter revenue of $100.5 million, falling short of expectations from nine analysts for $104.8 million but up 26% from a year before.

The company currently has three treatments approved for the U.S.:

Crysvita (burosumab-twza) is a traditional biologic approved in the U.S. for X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) and tumor-induced osteomalacia (TIO). Latin America sales of the drug were a primary driver for first-quarter total sales, of which Crysvita accounted for $76 million, or 75%.

Dojolvi (triheptanoin) is an oral liquid substrate-replacement therapy, is a small molecule drug approved in the U.S. for the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD). Quarterly sales were $14.3 million.

Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) is the first and only enzyme replacement therapy approved in the U.S. for MPS VII. Sales totaled $8.4 million in the quarter.

Seven treatments are in development and various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

Biologic treatment UX143 for osteogenesis imperfecta has made it through phase 2 study, and the goal is to start patient enrollment for phase 3 trials in the middle of this year. The phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in Angelman syndrome is underway, with plans for expansion of patient involvement and testing sites in more countries.

One area the company said in its first-quarter results report that it plans improvement this year is in operating expenses. They totaled $254.6 million in the period, up nearly 18% from a year before.

“In 2023, annual operating expenses are expected to decrease as the company manages headcount and increases operational leverage while executing on high-value programs,” the company said.

As of Dec. 31, the company employed 1,311, of which 705 were in research and development and 606 in sales, general and administrative roles. Of the total workforce, 1,155 are based in the U.S., including Novato and Brisbane in California; Cambridge and Woburn, Massachusetts.

Ultragenyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $450 million.

The stock price closed trading Thursday at $45.82, up 5.7% on the day and the best performance since Feb. 22.

Automated Insights and Zacks Investment Research contributed to this report.