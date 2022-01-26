Marin County’s Westamerica Bancorp posts 7% rise in 2021 earnings

Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC) reported Thursday a 2% decline in fourth quarter net income.

Net income for the San Rafael-based bank for the year-end quarter was $21.72 million, down from $23.83 million a year before. Earnings also were down 2% from $22.1 million posted in the previous quarter, ending Sept. 30.

For the year, net income was $86.5 million, a 7% increase from the prior year’s $80.41 million.

Bank officials did not respond to Business Journal requests for comment on the report.

In the same financial report, net interest income — defined as the difference between revenues generated by interest-bearing assets and the cost of servicing liabilities — came in as $43.11 million for the fourth quarter in 2021. It was $43.77 million in the same quarter of 2020 and $44.44 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income, which is derived from fees, totaled $10.84 million in 2021’s fourth quarter, down from $11.28 million posted in the previous quarter. in the fourth quarter of 2020, the figure came in at $13.95 million.

Deposits grew in the last quarter of 2021 to $6.41 billion, compared to $6.28 billion in the third quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the figure was $5.68 billion.