Marin County’s Westamerica Bancorp Q1 earnings rise 12%

Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC) reported a 12.5% increase in net income in the first quarter from a year before.

The holding company for San Rafael-based Westamerica Bank had net income of $22.61 million for the period ended March 31, compared with $20.1 million a year prior.

The bank showed a solid performance for the first quarter of this year. Its net interest income of $43.8 million for the period ending March 31 also nudged past the previous quarter’s $43.11 million, according to the bank’s balance sheet. Net interest income amounts to the difference between the costs to service liabilities and the revenue generated from interest-bearing accounts.

Non-interest income, which is derived by fees, came in as $11.57 million, compared to 2021’s fourth quarter results of $10.84 million.

Total deposits for this year, which increased to $6.39 billion from the previous quarter’s $6.34 billion, contributed to asset growth amounting to $7.4 billion. That’s up from 2021’s $7.33 billion recorded as of the close Dec. 31.

Westamerica Bancorp will pay a dividend of 42 cents per common share on May 20.

Bank officials were pleased with the financial institution’s performance, including it being “well positioned” to deal with rising interest rates, Chairman, President and CEO David Payne said in a statement.

What the future holds remains the question as inflation continues to have a prolonged grip on the economy.

“Long-term inflation is a concern as one factor that could tap the brakes on economic growth,” Senior Vice President and Treasurer Robert Thorson told the Business Journal.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.