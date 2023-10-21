Marin County’s Westamerica Bank Q3 earnings rise almost 20% from a year ago

Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC) reported earnings for the third quarter increased nearly 20% from a year before.

The parent company of San Rafael’s Westamerica Bank on Thursday said net income for the period ended Sept. 30 was $41.6 million, up from $34.76 million in the same timeframe last year and about $1.4 million ahead of the middle of this year.

Net interest income in the third quarter was $72 million, up 2.4% from $70.28 million in the second quarter and 18.5% from $60.78 million a year before. Net interest income is the difference between revenues generated by interested-bearing assets and the costs of paying liabilities.

Quarterly non-interest income ($11.28 million) — derived by fees — was up 5.4% from the second quarter ($10.7 million) and down 4.4% from a year before ($11.81 million).

Analysts estimated deposits would be dip from mid-year.

The institution reported deposits dipped 1.2% to $5.72 billion from the second quarter and 11.9% from a year before.

With assets of $6.84 billion at the end of September, Westamerica Bank operates more than 80 branches and two trust offices in Northern and Central California.