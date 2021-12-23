New high in Marin Omicron cases, as the more contagious variant takes hold

• Require attendees to test on the day of the planned gathering. Consider offering rapid antigen tests on-site to check status before entering the gathering.

• Gatherings limited to those who are fully vaccinated and boosted are safest

Public health officials are urging residents to celebrate the holidays safely. Here are tips to increase safety at your next social gathering:

Marin County’s public health officer declared Wednesday the jurisdiction is “deep into the transition to Omicron” after seeing a one-day spike of more than 110 cases attributed to the new COVID-19 variant.

Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s public health officer, said the uptick was accompanied by the detection of the new strain – widely reported to be more easily transmitted than the Delta variant – in Marin wastewater last week.

The county stated the 112 new cases of Omicron reported Tuesday represented the highest daily case load declared by the county since Jan. 13, 2021. The highest daily count during the summer surge driven by the Delta variant was 86.

Even so, “preliminary data suggests that in highly vaccinated communities like Marin, the early stages of the Omicron surge have not resulted in major spikes of serious illnesses,” the county stated.

Actions recommended by the county included getting a booster shot, wearing a mask indoors even if vaccinated, getting tested if seeing symptoms or being exposed to someone with symptoms, and staying home if sick.

Wednesday’s announcement comes less than a week from the date the county reported its very first case of the variant and prompted county officials to encourage people to “take action.”

“The unfortunate reality is we’re seeing more cases in fully vaccinated people. You really need the booster to be well protected. Fortunately, infections among vaccinated people are generally mild.” Willis said. “We recommend everyone approach each gathering by asking ‘how important is this to me?’ and making sure the gathering is as safe as possible.”

Willis added that as North Bay residents prepare for Saturday’s Christmas celebrations, followed by gatherings for New Year’s, “people who are at risk of more serious illness and have not received a booster vaccine should consider skipping holiday gatherings or participating remotely.” The county added it had no current plans to increase restrictions.