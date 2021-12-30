Marin food company sells majority stake to SF consumer product investment group

Rustic Bakery, whose products are produced in Petaluma as well sold in at four breakfast and lunch cafés in Marin, has sold a majority stake to a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on consumer products.

“SFEP has great experience building authentic consumer brands and scaling manufacturing businesses in high-growth product categories,” added Carol LeValley, CEO and founder of Rustic Bakery. “We’re excited to partner with them to continue to build the brand, accelerate the business and delight our customers with more great offerings.”

Price paid by SFEP for a stake in the company was not disclosed.

LeValley and her husband, Josh Harris, founded the company in 2005. It produces artisanal products, including crackers, crisps, cookies and biscuits sold in 5,000 locations across the country, it stated.

Among Rustic Bakers specialty products is a cracker which the founders explained to the Journal in 2019 had to be delayed in development because of the expanding café business.

“Wholesale has been hampered by the runaway success of the cafés,“ LeValley said in 2019 in announcing that it had finally acquired a Petaluma production facility.

LeValley and Harris started Rustic in 2005 by buying a failed café for $40,000, wanting to crack into growing consumer interest in artisan cheese with a line of handmade toasted flatbreads. The business expanded after a year into Larkspur.

“Rustic Bakery is a strong, authentic brand built on exceptionally high quality,” SFEP Managing Partner Scott Potter stated in the announcement. “We see a significant opportunity to expand the brand’s product portfolio, distribution and customer base, and look forward to bringing our strategic and operational resources to bear as we partner with the company on its next phase of growth.”

According to its website, in addition to food and beverage, the company’s “target categories” include apparel, health and wellness, pet care and specialty manufacturing.

In addition to Rustic Bakery, it holds interests in Method cleaning products, Red Monkey Foods, San Francisco Salt Company and YES To beauty items. Scott Potter is the company’s managing partner, David Mannix, partner and Chris Sargent, principal.