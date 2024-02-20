Marin Health doubles up general and colorectal surgery department

Marin Health has teamed up with a married couple of physicians for its general and colorectal surgery clinic’s two locations in Larkspur and Novato.

Dr. Stephanie Maroney and Dr. Sean Maroney will also report into the health care facility’s Greenbrae headquarters, the North Bay health care provider announced Feb. 13.

The former, who was also appointed to serve as medical director of the center’s surgical intensive care unit, completed an acute care surgery and surgical critical care fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston through Harvard Medical School.

She also spent two years as an acute care surgeon at Newton Wellesley Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

The latter comes on board Marin Health with extensive training and experience with robotic surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System. He completed a fellowship at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, as well as a general surgery residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The Maroneys met in medical school. When they’re not practicing health care, they enjoy spending time with their two children and playing outdoors on hikes and camping excursions.