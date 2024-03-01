Marin Housing Authority workers authorize strike

Marin Housing Authority workers represented by Service Employees International Union Local 1021 have voted unanimously to strike if necessary to secure a new labor agreement.

The agency's contract with about 30 employees represented by the union expired at the end of the year.

"We had a bargaining session yesterday, and things remain very disappointing," Ian Lee, a union spokesperson, said Thursday.

The union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the California Public Employment Relations Board asserting that the housing agency has refused to share financial information with it.

"We've asked for their fund balances in 2024 and what their budget was like last year," said Joel Evans-Fudem, a field representative for the union. "They've been unable to give us current financial information past October of 2023."

"It's very frustrating to try to bargain a contract with them when they're not able to tell me the current financial health of the agency," Evans-Fudem said.

The union says its Marin Housing Authority members earn 20% to 30% less than employees doing similar work in other parts of the state.

Kimberly Carroll, the agency's director, said, "While we don't agree with the allegations raised by SEIU 1021 in the charge, we are confident that the matter will be soon resolved in a manner that is mutually agreeable to both parties."

"Marin Housing Authority and SEIU 1021 have been negotiating a successor labor agreement since November 2023," she said. "Marin Housing has significantly improved its offers over the course of these negotiations."

Union members have made the agency's extensive use of an outside contractor an issue in the negotiations.

On Feb. 13, the agency's board, which includes all five Marin County supervisors, approved a new, one-year contract for up to $425,000 with Nan McKay and Associates. The San Diego firm has been overseeing the annual recertification of the authority's public housing households and voucher households since at least 2016.

After housing authority employees raised the issue, a number of tenants complained that the McKay firm had mishandled their paperwork and erroneously sent them eviction notices. Some said the firm required them to pay more rent than they were legally required to pay.

Carroll has committed to trying to bring the firm's work back to in-house staff over the next 12 to 15 months.

The authority has also been contracting separately with McKay to perform annual home inspections as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Due to an administrative oversight, the Marin Housing Authority paid McKay to perform those inspections after its most recent five-year, $350,000 contract expired in 2021.

"When we continue to outsource, we are merely putting a Band-Aid on the gushing wound that is understaffing," said Melanie Raquel, a case manager for the agency. "Union employees know best how to serve our landlord partners and our community's most vulnerable."

Ceena Ford, a Marin Housing Authority program specialist, said, "I love my job. I don't want to strike."

"But MHA's bad-faith bargaining has left us no choice," Ford said. "We must address the dire staffing crisis that is putting MHA residents in danger."

Negotiations between the agency and the union are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.