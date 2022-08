Marin Humane elects new board member

Lisa Doran has rejoined the board of directors for Marin Humane, the animal-advocacy nonprofit announced.

Doran first served on the board from 2011 through 2019, it stated. She currently serves on the group’s audit committee. Past roles include board vice chair, board treasurer, chair of the Audit Committee and chair of the Finance Committee.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business with an accounting emphasis from San Francisco State University.