Marin, Napa, Sonoma shuttles to San Francisco Bay Area airports look to ramp up as travelers return to the skies

North Bay companies that bus travelers to and from major San Francisco Bay Area airports are rumbling back toward pre-pandemic service.

Just after stay-home orders were first issued, Marin Airporter on March 23, 2020, shifted to a reduced schedule of ferrying passengers to San Francisco International Airport, making 20 round trips daily on an hourly basis instead of on the half-hour. That’s set to change over the next several months, according to President Larry Laporte.

“Through the pandemic, it was pretty grim,” he said about the number of passengers per trip, including a number of airline personnel the service regularly transports. “We, frankly, were operating at a loss for a while to keep people employed.”

The employee-owned company has kept 95% of its workforce, now numbering 130, on the payroll during the pandemic.

The move back to half-hour scheduling will start first with Marin Airporter’s peak times, which are the morning heading to the airport and late afternoons and late evenings coming back, Laporte said.

Another revenue source for Marin Airporter is a contract with the county of Marin to provide, operate and insure public transit buses on nine routes from Sausalito to Novato. The company has a couple of years left on the latest five-year contract.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County Airport Express plans to resume service at 3:45 a.m. next Monday, according to The Press Democrat. The company had suspended service on March 22, 2020.

But it’s touch and go for airport shuttle services operating out of Napa.

Evans Transportation is still out of commission, in terms of returning airport shuttle service as a result of the pandemic. A voicemail on the company phone line said it’s “closed until further notice. At this time, we do not have an estimated date to reopen.”

D.J. Singh of Napa-Solano Shuttles said his company’s focus is on the airports in Sacramento, Oakland and San Francisco. Business is slowly picking up but not to pre-pandemic magnitudes.

Napa Airporter Manager Sandy Kaur said the company is prepared to take calls to and from San Francisco and Oakland airports.