Marin, Napa, Sonoma county commercial real estate transactions: Oct. 12 report

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

401sf at 25 Mitchell Blvd., #3B, San Rafael; office; Siegel Trust; na; Bank of Marin; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 28

305sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #6A, San Rafael; office; Dorian Studios; na; Bank of Marin, Trustee; Matt Storms of K&C; June 5

Sonoma County

17,676sf at 110 Stony Point Road, #210, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Santa Rosa City Schools; Dave Peterson of K&C; BPM LLP; Shawn Johnson of K&C; July 27

9,750sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Building A, Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; West Coast Solar Energy; Mike Flitner of K&C; Guido Farina & Theresa Farina Revocable Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; Aug. 17

6,710sf at 3080 Marlow Road, #A-19, Santa Rosa; retail; US Army Corps of Engineers; Russ Mayer of K&C; Biagini Properties; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Aug. 11

4,685sf at 1360 19th Hole Drive, #200, Windsor; office; Mead & Hunt; na; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 1

2,640sf at 7654 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; JHR Enterprises; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Bell Rd LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; July 24

1,800sf at 1364 N. McDowell Blvd., #B2, Petaluma; office; Felix Arango Soriano, Marbeli Villalva de Arango & Maria Valencia; Sara Wann of K&C; Diamond Exemption Trust; Demi Basiliades & Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 11

1,607sf at 3035 Cleveland Ave., #206, Santa Rosa; office; Clifford Financial Planning; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Vimark Inc.; Joel Jaman of K&C; Sept. 10

1,542sf at 7301 Camino Colegio, #A, Rohnert Park; retail; Century 21 Epic; na; Edgeway LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 20

1,315sf at 7648 Bell Road, Windsor; office; Nations Finest; Kevin Doran of K&C; Bell Rd LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Aug. 18

1,200sf at 447 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Luau Hawaiian BBQ; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Spyridon Strouzas et al; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; July 7

1,133sf at 52 Mission Circle, #114, Santa Rosa; retail; Norcal Stretch Inc.; na; Epic Ventures Holdings Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; July 14

600sf at 141 Stony Circle, #221, Santa Rosa; office; John Paul Sims; Dave Peterson of K&C; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K&C; July 11

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

26,775sf at 351 San Andreas, Novato; hospitality (8 acres, Rolling Hills Club); Bay Club Rolling Hills LLC; na; Domont Properties of Marin LLC, Dukju Kim Revocable Trust 2003, Anthony L. Elshout Trust, James F. Picchi 1990 Living Trust; na; Oct. 9; na; $12,000,000

2,375sf at 42 Digital Drive, #1A, Novato; office; Blake Schatz & Katherine Webster; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Robert Paul Field Revocable Trust; Nick Abbott of NBCRE; Sept. 22; $860,000

Napa County

53,871sf at 320 Soscol Ave., Napa; hospitality (90 rooms, Cambria Napa Valley hotel); CN Napa Owner LLC (Ohana Real Estate Investors); na; Napa Sonoma Cambria 1 LLC (Madison Realty Capital); na; Sept. 28; na; $36,900,000

Sonoma County

85,844sf at 5870 Labath Ave., Rohnert Park; hospitality (135 rooms, Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country hotel); CS Sonoma Owner LLC (Ohana Real Estate Investors); na; Napa Sonoma Cambria 1 LLC (Madison Realty Capital); na; Sept. 27; na; $41,600,000

63,598sf at 3530 Regional Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial & land (1.46 acres); RelaDyne West LLC; na; 3530 B Regional Parkway LLC (DenBeste Companies); Brian Keegan & Kevin Doran of K&C; Sept. 20; $6,125,000

Commercial truck fueling station is sold DenBeste Companies of Windsor built the 11-bay commercial truck fueling station at 3530 Regional Parkway near Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in 2004 and leased it to North Bay Petroleum, a Commercial Fueling Network location that’s part of Ukiah-based Nick Barbieri Trucking. Cincinnati-based RelaDyne acquired Nick Barbieri Trucking in August 2020. —Jeff Quackenbush

