Marin seeks state funding boost for Novato housing project

Marin officials are racing to secure a state grant to help pay for a 50-apartment complex in Novato to house homeless people.

County supervisors agreed this month to file a joint application with Homeward Bound of Marin, a nonprofit in Novato, for a Project Homekey grant of up to $17 million. Homeward Bound needed the county's cooperation to apply for the funds.

"We thank you for recognizing the urgency of endorsing this application today, as the sooner we submit the more likely it is we will get funded," Mary Kay Sweeney, co-chief executive officer of Homeward Bound, said at a Board of Supervisors meeting June 13.

Gary Naja-Riese, a county official on homelessness, told supervisors that the state's Department of Housing and Community Development is accepting applications on a "first-come, first-served basis."

"Those funds will go quickly," Naja-Riese said.

The Project Homekey program grew out of what the state called Project Roomkey — an initiative that housed homeless people in hotels up and down the state. Project Homekey aims to turn vacant hotels and other unused properties into permanent supportive housing.

The state will award $736 million in this third and final round of the Homekey program. Of that, $435 million is derived from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The law provided $350 billion to state, territorial, local and tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 emergency. The money must be obligated by the end of this year and spent by the end of 2026.

Homeward Bound's project calls for the construction of two buildings near its headquarters in the Hamilton neighborhood. One will provide 24 apartments for homeless veterans, and the other will provide 26 apartments for other homeless people.

"This project is a culmination of a collective dream and goal of ending veterans' homelessness in the community," Sweeney said.

The estimated cost for the project has increased from $25 million to $30 million since Homeward Bound launched the initiative. Sweeney said Homeward Bound has assembled about $16.7 million so far from a variety of sources.

The sources include a $4 million state budget allocation secured with the help of state Sen. Mike McGuire; a $3 million grant through the state's Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program; $2 million from Marin County; $2.2 million from the Marin Community Foundation; $750,000 from Novato; $750,000 provided by Rep. Jared Huffman through a federal budget earmark; $400,000 from the Home Depot Foundation; $100,000 from the Tamalpais Pacific Foundation; and $50,000 from local Rotary clubs.

Sweeney said site preparation for the project has already begun. She said Homeward Bound hopes to complete work on the building for veterans by May 2024 and the other building by October 2024.

All of the apartments will have one bedroom except for two studios in the veterans' building. All of the housing will come with supportive services to help prevent residents from falling back into homelessness.

Sweeney said Homeward Bound has been promised federal housing vouchers to cover the cost of the supportive services for the residents.

Naja-Riese said, "Revenue from housing vouchers is one source of a mix of funding that permanent supportive housing partners like Homeward Bound utilize to fund supportive service on site."

The development would be the county's third Project Homekey endeavor. In 2020, the county received about $8.6 million to help purchase a hotel at 1591 Casa Buena Drive in Corte Madera and an office building at 3301 Kerner Blvd. in San Rafael for conversion to 63 apartments with support services. The Corte Madera apartments opened last year, and a groundbreaking was held at the San Rafael site this month.

In 2022, Marin County received more than $15 million in Project Homekey funds to help acquire and renovate a former skilled nursing center at 1251 South Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae to provide 43 apartments with support services.

"I've heard that sometimes these Project Homekey projects can be a little controversial at times," Supervisor Eric Lucan said, referring to the opposition some of these projects attracted from neighbors.

Lucan said the fact that there is nothing but broad support for the latest application is "a testament to Homeward Bound and the support they've built in the Novato community over many years."

Sheri Joseph, director of Tamalpais Pacific, a public benefit corporation that supports the creation of affordable housing, said, "Having this in Homeward Bound's hands is a huge bit of reassurance. We've all seen the tremendous community support that Homeward Bound engenders for all of its projects."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.