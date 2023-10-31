Marin, Solano, Sonoma county commercial real estate transactions: Oct. 31 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K& C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

2,286sf at 37 Commercial Blvd., #102, Novato; industrial; Marin Community Clinic; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Gladish Interests; na; Aug. 24

1,399sf at 2173 E. Francisco Blvd., #D, San Rafael; office; WEST Environmental Services & Technology Inc.; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Baypark Real Estate LP; na; March 30

1,052sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #220B, Novato; office; Golden Gate Recovery LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sept. 28

950sf at 1683 Novato Blvd., #5, Novato; office; George Silvestri Jr.; Theo Banks of K&C; George & Mimi Bennetts; na; Sept. 29

593sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #328, Larkspur; office; Performance Trust Capital Partners; na; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 10

450sf at 143 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Megan Knapp; Vesa Becam of K&C; Bon Air LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; Sept. 1

194sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #107A, San Rafael; office; Divine Fijian Home Care; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 24

Solano County

This undated aerial view from the east shows Vallejo Plaza, a nearly 240,000-square-foot shopping center at the southwest corner of Sonoma Boulevard (Highway 12) and Redwood Street in Vallejo. (Courtesy: Helm Properties / LoopNet)

17,700sf at 3435-Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo; retail (Vallejo Plaza); Black Friday; na; Intelli LLC; na; Sept. 30

Sonoma County

22,000sf at 5715 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol; industrial, land (0.5 acre); Sutter Roofing and Sheet Metal; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Leland K Smith & Kathryn R Smith Trust; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 9

19,800sf at 1351A Redwood Way, Petaluma; retail (The Redwoods); Body English Health & Performance; na; ; na; Sept. 30

4,415sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #102, 206A&B, Santa Rosa; office; Seneca Family of Agencies; na; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Sept. 5

815sf at 7700 Bell Road, #G, Windsor; office; Hedrick Law PC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; 5330 ORH LLC; James Manley & Russ Mayer of K&C; July 28

341sf at 7700 Bell Road, #E, Windsor; office; SCS Engineering; na; 5330 ORH LLC; James Manley & Russ Mayer of K&C; March 24

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

Canal Alliance purchased this 28,690-square-foot, two-building office complex, called the Marina Building, at 711 Grand Ave. on San Rafael Creek in November 2022 for $6.94 million. (Courtesy: Meridian Commercial)

28,690sf at 711 Grand Ave., San Rafael; office; 711 Grand QALICB; na; Canal Alliance Property Group LLC; na; Sept. 7; no cost transfer

28,690sf at 711 Grand Ave., San Rafael; office; Canal Alliance Property Group LLC; na; Gabrielsen Family Limited Partnership II; na; Nov. 22, 2022; $6,940,000

Solano County

The 112,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market-anchored Power Plaza neighborhood shopping center in Vacaville sold Aug. 2, 2023, for $29.2 million. (Courtesy: JLL)

112,200sf at 1001-1071 Helen Power Drive, Vacaville; retail (Power Plaza); Power Wardlow LLC & Power Hillside LLC (Peter W. Doerken, DPI Retail); na; Power Plaza JV LLC & ProEquity Trademark Investors LLC (ProEquity Asset Management); na; Aug. 2; $29,200,000

11,600sf at 110 E. D St., Benicia; retail (Treasury Commons); WSP Properties LLC; na; Skookspick Holdings LLC (Murchio LLC, Lee & Susan North); na; Aug. 2; $4,000,000

Sonoma County

12,100sf at 3310 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Capital Rivers Inc.; na; Dennett Family Trust; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Oct. 6; $3,000,000

1,200sf at 6685 Front St., Forestville; office; Keith & Donna Nordby Revocable Trust; na; Murphy Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 19; na