Marin solar project aims to provide power on coast

Green energy might be more attainable for residents in western Marin because of a new solar project.

A 1-megawatt initiative called the Fallon Two Rock solar project is estimated to power 400 homes by generating 2,300 megawatt hours annually.

The project, located on a 4.5-acre plot in Tomales, is a collaboration between MCE and Santa Clara-based Renewable America. While the project goes toward the energy company's total portfolio, it will first benefit those who subscribe to the clean energy provider in western Marin.

"Electricity is like water, in that it flows to the closest source that needs it," said Jenna Tenney, an MCE spokesperson. "Because this project is located in Marin, the electricity will go right into the grid and power the closest homes and businesses with clean electricity. In addition, the site allows for continued agricultural use for grazing animals like sheep."

The project is the newest addition to MCE's portfolio, which consists of 48 megawatts of local energy generation.

The site was chosen for its size and zoning, which allowed for solar. The project cost about $2.2 million and took four years to complete, said Richele Delapaz of Renewable America.

The deal also included $20,000 from RNA Services LLC, a subsidiary of the solar company, to MCE for workforce development, the utility said.

"Clean energy is just one part of the transition to a sustainable future," Supervisor Katie Rice, an MCE board member, said in a statement. "The additional funding RNA committed will help MCE grow the clean energy economy, providing training opportunities for local residents to enter the green workforce."

Tenney said local renewable energy is a first step toward more resilient communities but perceived cost is often a barrier.

"Many folks believe that if it's more renewable or 'clean' that it must be more expensive," she said. "Clean energy is often more accessible than folks realize."

Local projects such as the Fallon Two Rock initiative are a win because it is expensive to build small-scale local energy generation, which is often more complicated due to regulations in areas where people live, Tenney said.

"Each project like this is a labor of love and we want to celebrate that," Tenney said. "Clean energy is something that everyone deserves access to."

MCE, formerly known as Marin Clean Energy, operates in Marin, Contra Costa, Napa and Solano counties. The company says it serves about 1.5 million residents and businesses in 37 communities.