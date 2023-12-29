Marin, Sonoma county commercial real estate transactions: Dec. 29 report

Brokerage abbreviations: C & = Cushman & Wakefield; HLCR E = HL Commercial Real Estate; K & = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. ; M & = Marcus & Millichap

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

10,403sf at 30 Castro Ave., San Rafael; industrial; Ceramic Tile Center; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K & 30 Riverton Holdings; Brian Foster, Steven Leonard & Drew Soltis of C & Sept. 28, 2023

4,381sf at 2 Belvedere Place, #320, Mill Valley; office; Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.; Matt Storms of K & Belvedere Place Property; Haden Ongaro, Tom Poser & Alisa Belew of Newmark; Oct. 12, 2023

2,653sf at 1500 Grant Ave., #200, Novato; office, extension; Dan Macdonald AIA Architects; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K & NCP Commercial LLC; Alyssa Doyle of Newmark; Aug. 7, 2023

2,127sf at 4316 Redwood Highway, #200, San Rafael; industrial; Always on the Move Inc.; Nathan Ballard of K & George B. Ballas 2009 Trust; Bob Knez & Mark Cooper of C & Nov. 1, 2023

562sf at 27 Throckmorton Lane, Mill Valley; retail; Yasmine McGrane; na; Friends of Sequoia Theater; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K & Oct. 13, 2023

215sf at 901 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #E, Kentfield; office; Gia DiMatteo; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K & Richard & Betty Peters; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K & Oct. 28, 2023

Sonoma County

Trans India Shikai Products of Santa Rosa leased 22,000 square feet of the Purple Wine + Spirits' winery facility in Graton in west Sonoma County in October 2023. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal) May 21, 2019

22,122sf at 9119 Graton Road, Buildings F, G & H, Graton; industrial; Trans India Shikai Products; Jeffrey Wilmore of K & FJM Graton Assoc.; Trevor Buck & Brian Foster of C & Oct. 25, 2023

20,956sf at 1440 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; office, renewal; CrossCheck Inc.; Joel Jaman of K & Cornerstone Properties; Whitney Strotz of C & Aug. 3, 2023

9,031sf at 600 Bicentennial Way, #100, Santa Rosa; office, renewal; NRT West/ Coldwell Banker; Shawn Johnson of K & B.H. Properties; Dave Peterson of K & Nov. 1, 2023

8,773sf at 3130 Regional Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial; Motion Industries Inc.; Mike Flitner of K & Richard Schram; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K & Nov. 17, 2023

8,349sf at 1324 Rand St., #B, Petaluma; industrial, extension; All-American Printing Services; na; Timothy Mullen; Theo Banks of K & Nov. 29, 2023

3,623sf at 1 Padre Parkway, #B, C & D, Rohnert Park; retail; La Reyna Bakery LLC; na; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K & June 16, 2023

2,584sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #255, Petaluma; office; CFC Construction; Jeffrey Wilmore of K & David Brown; Russ Mayer of K & Oct. 30, 2023

1,993sf at 1383 N McDowell Blvd., #100, Petaluma; office; Personal Hearing Solutions LLC; Mike Thomason of K & Basin Street Properties; Tony Sarno of JLL; Nov. 9, 2023

1,500sf at 1726 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park; retail; Navdeep Singh Momi; Sara Wann of K & Kleebauer Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K & Aug. 18, 2023

1,250sf at 1460 E. Cotati Ave., #H, Rohnert Park; retail, extension; Hernan Mendoza & Moises Perez Gonzalez; Kevin Doran of K & 1460 East Cotati LLC; Kevin Doran of K & Nov. 1, 2023

1,135sf at 1422 Fourth St., #D, Santa Rosa; retail; Blue Delhezi; na; Ly 4th Street LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K & June 15, 2023

1,109sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #190, Santa Rosa; office; MedEvals of California, P.C.; Bryan Altamirano of K & STG Group; Dave Peterson of K & Sept. 21, 2023

1,100sf at 300 Davis St., Santa Rosa; retail; Stonemason Cellars; na; CRE Sonoma LLC; Marshall Kelly & Alan Coldiron of K & Nov. 18, 2023

1,001sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B300, Santa Rosa; office; Robertson Engineering; Peter Briceno of K & Basin Street Properties; Peter Briceno & Dave Peterson of K & Nov. 14, 2023

983sf at 140 Stony Point Road, #J, Santa Rosa; retail; SR Meditation Group; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson & Tom Laugero of K & Aug. 21, 2023

950sf at 6572 Oakmont Drive, #C, Santa Rosa; office; Medic Ambulance; Doug Braik of K & Marlene Lowenthal; Doug Braik of K & Nov. 9, 2023

948sf at 5776 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; industrial; Greg Nelson Builder Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K & Safety-Kleen Systems Inc.; na; Nov. 2, 2023

807sf at 2235 Challenger Way, #104, Santa Rosa; office; Gerlad Desmond; Peter Briceno of K & Basin Street Properties; Peter Briceno, Dave Peterson & Shawn Johnson of K & Oct. 4, 2023

800sf at 1042 Hopper Ave., #2B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Neil Bailey; Sara Wann of K & PB&J Hopper Santa Rosa LLC; Sara Wann of K & Nov. 16, 2023

768sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #200B, Rohnert Park; office; Brooke Johnson/Natasha Mills; Sara Wann of K & Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K & Nov. 5, 2023

607sf at 141 Stony Circle, #223, Santa Rosa; office; Amy Yoro & Sara Mitchell; Joel Jaman of K & STG Group; Dave Peterson of K & Oct. 31, 2023

522sf at 5755 Mountain Hawk Way, #209, Santa Rosa; office; Sites Retirement Solutions; Doug Braik of K & La Franchi Development; na; Sept. 17, 2023

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Sonoma County

15,651sf at 2351 Circadian Way, Santa Rosa; industrial; Food for Thought; Dave Peterson & Nathan Coogan of K & Santa Rosa Corporate Center Associates LLC; Barry Palma of Newmark; Dec. 21, 2023; $3,595,000

6,137sf at 2500 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Mordechai and Barbara Winter Revocable Trust; Joel Jaman of K & Mendocino Crossroads; Jason Hernandez of M & Nov. 29, 2023; $4,200,000

4,695sf at 1322 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; John R. Coscarat Revocable Trust; na; Larkin Trust; Tom Laugero of K & Dec. 15, 2023; $1,465,000