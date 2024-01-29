Marin, Sonoma county commercial real estate transactions: Jan. 29 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

5,700sf at 46 Hamilton Drive, #D, E, F, G & H, Novato; industrial; Alfaman; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Suzanne Daily; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Nov. 30, 2023

3,878sf at 60 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #200A, Larkspur; office; Seafarer; Matt Storms of K&C; 1700 California Street Owners LLC; na; Nov. 21, 2023

1,976sf at 55 La Goma, #150, Mill Valley; office; E29 Marketing; na; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 13, 2023

974sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #225, San Rafael; office; Trilogy Integrated Resources; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 7, 2023

500sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #310D, San Rafael; office; Kathy Jarosz; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; July 19, 2023

275sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #103, San Rafael; office; Carlos Molina; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; March 18, 2023

250sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #307, San Rafael; office; Gabriel Robinson; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; May 10, 2023

200sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #107C, San Rafael; office; Rachel Barr; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 22, 2023

Sonoma County

40,746sf at 463 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; Kevin Doran of K&C; SR Office Properties DE LLC & Redbird SR Office Properties DE LLC; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Nov. 7, 2023

4,528sf at 124 Matheson St., Healdsburg; retail; The Acorn Café LLC; na; Wheeler Properties LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Oct. 3, 2023

2,539sf at 5555 Skylane Blvd., #D, Santa Rosa; office; Kurt Kniffen & Stacy Witbeck; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Barbara Drotter; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Nov. 16, 2023

2,347sf at 15 Third St., Santa Rosa; office; ArchiLogix; Brian Keegan & Bryan Altamirano of K&C; 15 Third Street Partners LLC; Brian Keegan & Bryan Altamirano of K&C; Nov. 13, 2023

1,790sf at 8910 Sonoma Highway, #12B, Kenwood; retail; Pillowfight Coffee; Erlina D of K&C’Argenzio & Dino D of K&C’Argenzio of K&C; Debbie McKeever; Erlina D of K&C’Argenzio & Dino D of K&C’Argenzio of K&C; Jan. 11, 2023

1,551sf at 1042 Hopper Ave., #3D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Vista Broadband Network Inc.; Bryan Altamirano of K&C; PB&J Hopper Santa Rosa LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 27, 2023

1,400sf at 684 W. Napa St., Sonoma; office; Ryan Hillstead; Joel Jaman of K&C; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; Sept. 15, 2023

1,304sf at 563 Rohnert Park Expressway, #C, Rohnert Park; retail; E & M Bistros Inc.; Bryan Altamirano of K&C; Expressway Market Place LLC; na; Nov. 17, 2023

1,200sf at 175 Lynch Creek Way, Petaluma; office; Trusted Medical PLLC; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 17, 2023

1,200sf at 1940 Piner Road, #600, Santa Rosa; retail; My Taj LLC; na; Romero Investment Partnership; Annette Cooper of K&C; Dec. 19, 2023

1,083sf at 3451 Airway Drive, #G, Santa Rosa; industrial; Botanical House LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Leonardi Properties; Joel Jaman & Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 7, 2023

1,054sf at 3451 Airway Drive, #D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Eric Andersen; Joel Jaman & Kevin Doran of K&C; Leonardi Properties; Joel Jaman & Kevin Doran of K&C; Nov. 16, 2023

1,025sf at 678 W. Napa St., Sonoma; retail, extension; Sonoma Valley Community Communications Inc.; Joel Jaman of K&C; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; May 30, 2023

989sf at 1301 N. McDowell Blvd., #245, Petaluma; office; Edward Jones & Co. LP; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Nov. 30, 2023

860sf at 6680 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood; retail, extension; Hamilton Family Winery; Joel Jaman of K&C; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; March 28, 2023

642sf at 110 Stony Point Road, #220, Santa Rosa; office; Mt. Zion Care Group; Dave Peterson of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Brian Keegan & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Nov. 16, 2023

600sf at 1301 Farmers Lane, #102, Santa Rosa; office; Lori Corzo; Joel Jaman & Doug Braik of K&C; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; Sept. 6, 2023

300sf at 6 Petaluma Blvd., #B8, Petaluma; retail; Dan Freed/Joseph Astobiza; Sara Wann of K&C; MKD Great Petaluma Mill LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Dec. 27, 2023

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Sonoma County

30,768sf at 500 Hopper St., Lot 5, Petaluma; retail and residential land (0.71 acres); Spirit Residential Group LLC; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Petaluma Riverfront LLC; Sara Wann & Ken Bizzell of K&C; Dec. 29, 2023; na

7,200sf at 327-343 College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; College Square LLC; na; Fred Ptucha Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; Jan. 12, 2024; $1,550,000

1,321sf at 6650 Commerce Blvd., #1, 2 & 3, Rohnert Park; retail; Sara and Dalmacio Santibanez; na; King-Pierce (Harry Ambler, trustee); Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 3, 2024; $400,000

1,316sf at 181 Andrieux St., #107, Sonoma; office; Brett James Dupont; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Kathleen Smith; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dec. 29, 2023; $350,000