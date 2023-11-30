Marin, Sonoma county commercial real estate transactions: Nov. 30 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)
Marin County
2,194sf at 384 Bel Marin Keys Blvd., #210, Novato; office; Mason-McDuffie Mortgage dba Pinnacle Home Loans; Russ Mayer of K & 384 Bel Marin Keys LLC; na; June 28
1,602sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #302, Novato; office; Tamalpais Pediactrics — a UCSF Affiliate; na; Gary E. Willard et al Trust; Theo Banks of K & & Jeffrey Wilmore of K & Oct. 11
1,500sf at 10 E. Blithedale Ave., Mill Valley; office; Bright Antenna Records LLC; Nathan Ballard of K & Walsh Family Limited Partnership; na; June 5
1,376sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #150, Novato; office; Michael Mandelbrot; na; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K & Sept. 15
1,182sf at 1281 Andersen Drive, #X, San Rafael; industrial; The Quilt Kit Company LLC; Theo Banks of K & & Nathan Ballard of K & Kretschmer Associates LP; Theo Banks of K & & Nathan Ballard of K & Sept. 24
350sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #201-D, Novato; office; Sarah Lustenberger; na; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K & Oct. 18
331sf at 1500 Grant Ave., #126, Novato; office; Tina Riley CPA; Jeffrey Wilmore of K & NCP Commercial LLC; na; Aug. 28
262sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #319, Larkspur; office; Peter Beresh; na; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle LLC; Matt Storms of K & Oct. 16
Sonoma County
34,650sf at 6135 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park; industrial, extension; Sonoma County Library; Kevin Doran of K & SBPark LLC; Kevin Doran of K & Sept. 7
12,839sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #105, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bachan’s Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K & CPSA, Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K & Sept. 12
10,000sf at 921 Piner Road, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Trevi Systems; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K & Aug. 17
9,750sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg E, Santa Rosa; Industrial, extension; William Frank Leonardo; Mike Flitner of K & Guido Farina & Theresa Farina Revocable Trust; Mike Flitner of K & Sept. 15
8,740sf at 1305 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; office/industrial; Restoration Construction Abatement, a California LLC; na; 1305 North Dutton Ave LLC; Shawn Johnson of K & Sept. 18
8,500sf at 500 Raley's Towne Centre, Rohnert Park; retail; La Petite Baleen; Betsy White of eXp Realty; Argonaut Investments LLC; Matt Krupp & Bruce Carlson of KW; Nov. 1June 1, 2025
8,101sf at 380 Morris St., Suites A & E, Sebastopol; Industrial, extension; Pisces Productions; na; WAC Investments; Mike Flitner of K & Oct. 20
7,328sf at 2300 Northpoint Parkway, Santa Rosa; office; Fostering Early Learning Institute Inc.; na; MKD Northpoint LLC; Shawn Johnson of K & & Sara Wann of K & Sept. 19
7,175sf at 1425 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; Industrial, extension; ITT Corporation; Jim Sartain of K & KHK Investments; Jim Sartain of K & Oct. 1
5,749sf at 600 Bicentennial Way, #210, Santa Rosa; office; Nordby Construction; Danny Jones of K & BH Properties; Dave Peterson of K & Sept. 20
4,400sf at 600 Raley's Towne Centre, Rohnert Park; retail; Orangetheory; na; Argonaut Investments LLC; Matt Krupp & Bruce Carlson of KW; Nov. 1
2,607sf at 1360 Industrial Ave., #A, Petaluma; industrial; Bay Heritage Home Improvements Inc. dba Hearth & Home of Marin; Demi Basiliades of K & WBP Associates LP; na; Aug. 28
2,400sf at 990 Sonoma Ave., #17, Santa Rosa; office; Option Care Enterprises Inc.; Brian Keegan of K & Robert Truax Eyraud Investments; Kevin Doran of K & March 7
2,123sf at 2380 Professional Drive, Santa Rosa; office; Drug Abuse Alternatives Center; Bryan Altamirano of K & Josh Johnsen; Bryan Altamirano of K & & Dave Peterson of K & Sept. 18
2,120sf at 8099 La Plaza, #A, Cotati; retail; Ali Cetin/Abdulbaki Beckci; Rhonda Deringer of K & Kathryn Descalso Trust; Sara Wann of K & Sept. 25
2,055sf at 625 Martin Ave., #A, Rohnert Park; industrial; Wind Toys Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K & & Bryan Altamirano of K & David & Anna Biggio Trust; Sara Wann of K & Oct. 20