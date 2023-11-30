Marin, Sonoma county commercial real estate transactions: Nov. 30 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K &C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; KW = Kennedy Wilson Property Services

LEASES

Marin County

2,194sf at 384 Bel Marin Keys Blvd., #210, Novato; office; Mason-McDuffie Mortgage dba Pinnacle Home Loans; Russ Mayer of K & 384 Bel Marin Keys LLC; na; June 28

1,602sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #302, Novato; office; Tamalpais Pediactrics — a UCSF Affiliate; na; Gary E. Willard et al Trust; Theo Banks of K & & Jeffrey Wilmore of K & Oct. 11

1,500sf at 10 E. Blithedale Ave., Mill Valley; office; Bright Antenna Records LLC; Nathan Ballard of K & Walsh Family Limited Partnership; na; June 5

1,376sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #150, Novato; office; Michael Mandelbrot; na; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K & Sept. 15

1,182sf at 1281 Andersen Drive, #X, San Rafael; industrial; The Quilt Kit Company LLC; Theo Banks of K & & Nathan Ballard of K & Kretschmer Associates LP; Theo Banks of K & & Nathan Ballard of K & Sept. 24

350sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #201-D, Novato; office; Sarah Lustenberger; na; Harold Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K & Oct. 18

331sf at 1500 Grant Ave., #126, Novato; office; Tina Riley CPA; Jeffrey Wilmore of K & NCP Commercial LLC; na; Aug. 28

262sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #319, Larkspur; office; Peter Beresh; na; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle LLC; Matt Storms of K & Oct. 16

The 148,000-square-foot Raley’s Towne Centre shopping venue at the southwest corner of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive. La Petite Baleen swim center is set to go into the existing Orangetheory space in mid-2025, and the gym is relocating to a vacant restaurant space. (Courtesy: Kennedy Wilson Property Services)

Sonoma County

34,650sf at 6135 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park; industrial, extension; Sonoma County Library; Kevin Doran of K & SBPark LLC; Kevin Doran of K & Sept. 7

12,839sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #105, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bachan’s Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K & CPSA, Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K & Sept. 12

10,000sf at 921 Piner Road, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Trevi Systems; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K & Aug. 17

9,750sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg E, Santa Rosa; Industrial, extension; William Frank Leonardo; Mike Flitner of K & Guido Farina & Theresa Farina Revocable Trust; Mike Flitner of K & Sept. 15

8,740sf at 1305 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; office/industrial; Restoration Construction Abatement, a California LLC; na; 1305 North Dutton Ave LLC; Shawn Johnson of K & Sept. 18

8,500sf at 500 Raley's Towne Centre, Rohnert Park; retail; La Petite Baleen; Betsy White of eXp Realty; Argonaut Investments LLC; Matt Krupp & Bruce Carlson of KW; Nov. 1June 1, 2025

8,101sf at 380 Morris St., Suites A & E, Sebastopol; Industrial, extension; Pisces Productions; na; WAC Investments; Mike Flitner of K & Oct. 20

7,328sf at 2300 Northpoint Parkway, Santa Rosa; office; Fostering Early Learning Institute Inc.; na; MKD Northpoint LLC; Shawn Johnson of K & & Sara Wann of K & Sept. 19

7,175sf at 1425 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; Industrial, extension; ITT Corporation; Jim Sartain of K & KHK Investments; Jim Sartain of K & Oct. 1

5,749sf at 600 Bicentennial Way, #210, Santa Rosa; office; Nordby Construction; Danny Jones of K & BH Properties; Dave Peterson of K & Sept. 20

4,400sf at 600 Raley's Towne Centre, Rohnert Park; retail; Orangetheory; na; Argonaut Investments LLC; Matt Krupp & Bruce Carlson of KW; Nov. 1

2,607sf at 1360 Industrial Ave., #A, Petaluma; industrial; Bay Heritage Home Improvements Inc. dba Hearth & Home of Marin; Demi Basiliades of K & WBP Associates LP; na; Aug. 28

2,400sf at 990 Sonoma Ave., #17, Santa Rosa; office; Option Care Enterprises Inc.; Brian Keegan of K & Robert Truax Eyraud Investments; Kevin Doran of K & March 7

2,123sf at 2380 Professional Drive, Santa Rosa; office; Drug Abuse Alternatives Center; Bryan Altamirano of K & Josh Johnsen; Bryan Altamirano of K & & Dave Peterson of K & Sept. 18

2,120sf at 8099 La Plaza, #A, Cotati; retail; Ali Cetin/Abdulbaki Beckci; Rhonda Deringer of K & Kathryn Descalso Trust; Sara Wann of K & Sept. 25

2,055sf at 625 Martin Ave., #A, Rohnert Park; industrial; Wind Toys Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K & & Bryan Altamirano of K & David & Anna Biggio Trust; Sara Wann of K & Oct. 20