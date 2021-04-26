Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures founder wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I focus 100% of my professional efforts helping local entrepreneurs build the next great North Bay company and seeding the next generation of local prosperity.

Years with company: 1.5

Length of time in current position: 1.5

Number of companywide employees: 1

Number who report to you: 1

Greatest professional accomplishment: Successfully launching Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures during the global pandemic in 2020

Greatest professional challenge: Co-founded startup company eyeponti in 2009 - working to build and launch company was incredibly difficult. Ultimately we were not successful but I learned so much through the process.

Best advice received: “Nothing in life is more liberating than to fight for a cause larger than yourself, something that encompasses you but is not defined by your existence alone.” - Senator John McCain

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Public launch of Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures in April 2020

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

Working to build a community initiative without being able to convene the community in person is incredible challenging. With two young boys under four, it has certainly been a very busy time launching a business with two young children during a pandemic.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Ensure you are making incremental progress toward your goals each and every day. Celebrate the small wins so you keep on going, putting one foot in front of the other.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We are shining the spotlight in a public way on the wins happening in building this ecosystem - from publishing interviews with local founders building great enterprises to discussing the expansion of our own growing network

Next professional goal: Raising and launching the North Bay's first regional venture capital fund in 2021

Education: Harvard Kennedy School, MPP (International & Global Affairs); Cornell University, AB (Economics & American Studies)

Hometown: Corte Madera (grew up in Marlboro, NJ)

Community/nonprofit activities: Marin Economic Forum, member of the Board of Directors; Dominican University's Barowsky School of Business, Board of Advisors; Sonoma State University's Entrepreneurship Mentors Network; Member North Bay Angels, Member

Mentor/admired businessperson: Steve Fox, CFO, EO Products - Steve is the consummate professional who has set such a wonderful example in terms of his dedication to building a more vibrant local business community here in the North Bay

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Synergy - I'll never use it

Typical day at the office: Zoom, Zoom, and more Zoom - talking to founders, community leaders, local executives, and potential investors

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing is your optimism - you still believe the grandest of goals are possible and achievable. The worst is when you face skepticism because you “haven't done something before” – that certainly does not mean you cannot and will not achieve great things as you push forward.

Best place to work outside of your office: Pre-COVID the coffee shops around the North Bay - from ACRE in Petaluma to the Equator in Mill Valley

Hobbies: With two young kids, there isn't much time for hobbies that don't involve them. As a family, we love going to the beach, on walks and hikes, and chasing each other around our backyard.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I never had an answer for this question - and I still don't. My focus has always been to learn, grow, and make impact, and when you find yourself not in that position, to go on to your next adventure.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Ensure Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures is sustainable and making last impact for the North Bay community's economic future.

First job: Service department at a car dealership in high school - I got to drive some pretty cool cars but when they asked you drive broken ones back to the dealership that was a bit of a challenge!

Social media you most use: LinkedIn

Favorite book: “The Best and the Brightest,” David Halberstam

Favorite movie: “Coming to America”

Favorite App: WhatsApp - I love keeping in touch with friends all over the world

Favorite after-work drink: Mexican Coke

Last vacation: Our family had a great four-day getaway to Lake Tahoe earlier this winter - getting to play in the snow day after day with the little ones was very special

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Clearly it's no longer about me. It's about the two grandkids who they adore!