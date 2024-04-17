Marin, Napa, Sonoma commercial real estate transactions: April 16 report

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

2,612sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #1, San Rafael; office; High Note Management; na; Bank of Marin, trustee; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 7, 2024

2,335sf at 7320 Redwood Blvd., #B, Novato; retail; Novato HB LLC; na; Maxwell Myers Co.; Vesa Becam of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 25, 2024

1,793sf at 700 Larkspur Landing Circle, #107, Larkspur; office; Wealth Enhancement Group; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; JPPF Larkspur Landing Office Park; na; Feb. 23, 2024

1,176sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #227, Larkspur; office; Matthew Brekhus; na; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 20, 2024

1,100sf at 690 DeLong Ave., #150, Novato; office; Discovery Community Day Program; Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; EnergySoft Properties; Rhonda Deringer & Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Aug. 14, 2023

385sf at 514 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; retail; Barbers Three Plus; Vesa Becam of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Town of Corte Madera; Vesa Becam of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; March 8, 2024

Sonoma County

14,700sf at 1793 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Dollar Tree; na; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 25, 2024

12,994sf at 141 Stony Circle, #210, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 7, 2024

11,479sf at 250 D St., second floor, Santa Rosa; office; ZFA Structural Engineers; na; Ledson Properties; Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 28, 2024

7,394sf at 2235 Mercury Way, #107, Santa Rosa; office; Buckelew Programs; Kevin Doran of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Mercury Way LLC; na; March 24, 2023

6,000sf at 253 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Fresh Start Movers Inc.; Kevin Doran of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Soderstrom Family Irrevocable Trust; Kevin Doran of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; March 15, 2024

5,384sf at 1378 Corporate Center Parkway, #A & C, Santa Rosa; office, extension; At Home Nursing; na; Parkway LLC; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 30, 2024

4,256sf at 5789 State Farm Drive, #145 & 165, Rohnert Park; office; Motion Analysis; na; State Farm Drive LP; Brian Keegan & Demi Basiliades of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 12, 2024

4,050sf at 270 Petaluma Blvd. North, #A, Petaluma; retail; Organic Erotic Inc.; na; 264 PBN LLC; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; March 5, 2024

3,546sf at 5610 Skylane Blvd., #B & C, Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Creative Roofing; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Bruce & Sandra Rocco; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 29, 2024

3,000sf at 1304 Southpoint Blvd., #200, Petaluma; office; Adventus Education LLC; Mike Thomason of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Grace Development LLC; na; Jan. 30, 2024

2,690sf at 200 Kentucky St., #B, Petaluma; office; M.P. 414 Petaluma Associates LP; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; First of May LLC; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 30, 2024

2,628sf at 1304 Southpoint Blvd., #230, Petaluma; office; Home First Services SSC; Kevin Doran of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Grace Development LLC; na; Oct. 26, 2023

2,168sf at 823 Sonoma Ave., #100, Santa Rosa; office; North Bay Property Advisors; na; Douglas Provencher; Kevin Doran of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 27, 2024

1,747sf at 2235 Mercury Way, #102, Santa Rosa; office, renewal; RGM Kramer Inc.; Mike Thomason of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Mercury Way LLC; na; Oct. 5, 2023

1,625sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #200, Petaluma; office; Goebel Construction Inc.; na; Seamus Redwood LP; Russ Mayer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 31, 2024

1,568sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #28, Rohnert Park; industrial; John Mattie Flooring; Peter Briceno of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; New California Land Co.; Kevin Doran & Peter Briceno of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; March 9, 2024

1,522sf at 962 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol; retail; Red Knife Café, Inc.; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 970 Gravenstein Hwy LLC; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 7, 2023

1,431sf at 170 Farmers Lane, #5, Santa Rosa; retail; Poppy & Pearl Salon; Rhonda Deringer & Bryan Altamirano of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jeffrey Marque Separate Property Trust; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 27, 2024