Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Lake unemployment lower in February, steady in Solano, Mendocino

The North Bay’s unemployment rates in February were lower in most of the region, while others were unchanged from January, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County’s unemployment rate of 4% was the lowest across the North Bay region, and lower than in January, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties also posted lower rates than in January. Those rates were 4.4%, 4.5% and 7%, respectively.

Solano County’s rate of 5.7% and Mendocino County’s rate of 6.2% were unchanged from the month prior.

Meanwhile, California’s unemployment rate in February ticked up to 5.3% from 5.2% in January. The Golden State now has the highest level of joblessness in the nation, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Statewide, the private education and health services sector had the most month-over-month job growth in February, while the construction industry had the biggest job loss, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 4% in February, down from a revised 4.1% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2023 was 3.1%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; private education and health services; and state and local government. All other sectors remained flat.

Sonoma County

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate was 4.4% in February, down from a revised 4.5% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2023 was 3.6%.

The county added jobs in construction; professional and business services; private education and health services; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.5% in February, down from a revised 4.7% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2023 was 3.8%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. There were fewer jobs in trade, transportation and utilities.

Solano County

The jobless rate in Solano County was 5.7% in February, unchanged from a revised 5.7% in January. In February 2023, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.7%.

The county added jobs in construction; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and information services.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in February was 6.2%, unchanged from a revised 6.2% in January. In February 2023, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.3%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in February was 7%, down from a revised 7.4% in January. The rate in February 2023 was 6.3%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; wholesale and retail trades; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities.