Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano county commercial real estate transactions: Jan. 11 report

Brokerage abbreviations: CBRE = CBRE Group; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle); K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; SVNMG = SVN/MG Advisors

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

8,665sf at 1575 Francisco Blvd. E., San Rafael; warehouse & office; The Spahr Center; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Joe McCallum of Newmark; Jan. 1, 2024; Jan. 1, 2024

1,850sf at 226 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo; retail; Willow Grove Montessori Tutoring Center; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jeff Ivarson; na; Oct. 10, 2023; Feb. 1, 2024

1,222sf at 777 Grand Ave., San Rafael; retail; Paresh Martial Arts; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jan. 1, 2024; Jan. 1, 2024

1,000sf at 91 E. Blithdale Blvd., Mill Valley; retail; Chic Lash; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jan. 1, 2024; Feb. 1, 2024

894sf at 5643 Paradise Drive, #4 & 6, Corte Madera; retail; Anna Vo and Hai Phung; Vesa Becam of K&C; Walter Haechler; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 13, 2023

510sf at 950 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; office; Coast & Harbor Engineering; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jan. 1, 2024; Jan. 1, 2024

150sf at 500 Tamal Plaza, Corte Madera; office; Girard Foundation; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Oct. 31, 2023; Nov. 1, 2023

149sf at 1682 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; office; Cascade Technical Services; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jan. 1, 2024; Jan. 1, 2024

Sonoma County

2,584sf at 1318 Redwood Way, Ste 255, Petaluma; office; Jose L. Gama; na; Seamus Redwood LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; Nov. 1, 2023

1,508sf at 1821 Empire Industrial Court, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Kone Inc.; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Rocking M LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Nov. 27, 2023

1,428sf at 8733 Lakewood Drive, #B, Windsor; office; Colleen Hunt; Doug Braik of K&C; R & R Partners; na; Dec. 5, 2023

1,380sf at 1821 Empire Industrial Court, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Jeffrey Henderson & Dana Woodman; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Rocking M LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Oct. 16, 2023

780sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Buntjer Bail Bonds; Doug Braik of K&C; Holm Family Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; Dec. 1, 2023

480sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-3, Santa Rosa; office; The Zones; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 26, 2023

460sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #A-3, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Robert Funaro; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Oct. 1, 2023

360sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #19 & 20, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Terry Almarez; Doug Braik of K&C; Holm Family Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 1, 2023

160sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-6, Santa Rosa; office; Maria Mulato; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 29, 2023

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Napa County

42,336sf at 560-562 Technology Way, Napa; industrial; CEMR Properties, J. Terry Eager Family Trust 1995, Loki Investments LLC & Michael R. Rue; Ken Reiff of C&W; 560 TW LLC; Chris Neeb, Glen Dowling & Matt Bracco of JLL; Nov. 8, 2023; $10,300,000

Solano County

67,510sf at 2300 N. Watney Way, Fairfield; industrial; North Watney RE Holdings LLC (The Olive Oil Factory dba Sonoma Harvest); Chris Neeb of JLL; John H. Chipman Family Revocable Trust, Chipman Family Trust & Clem Ontko Living Trust; Todd Sanfilippo, Trent Peterson & Chip Wright of CBRE; Dec. 29, 2023; $12,000,000