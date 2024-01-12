Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano county commercial real estate transactions: Jan. 11 report

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 11, 2024, 5:37PM


Commercial real estate transactions

Brokerage abbreviations: CBRE = CBRE Group; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle); K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; SVNMG = SVN/MG Advisors

Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270. See more transaction reports.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

8,665sf at 1575 Francisco Blvd. E., San Rafael; warehouse & office; The Spahr Center; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Joe McCallum of Newmark; Jan. 1, 2024; Jan. 1, 2024

1,850sf at 226 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo; retail; Willow Grove Montessori Tutoring Center; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jeff Ivarson; na; Oct. 10, 2023; Feb. 1, 2024

1,222sf at 777 Grand Ave., San Rafael; retail; Paresh Martial Arts; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jan. 1, 2024; Jan. 1, 2024

1,000sf at 91 E. Blithdale Blvd., Mill Valley; retail; Chic Lash; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jan. 1, 2024; Feb. 1, 2024

894sf at 5643 Paradise Drive, #4 & 6, Corte Madera; retail; Anna Vo and Hai Phung; Vesa Becam of K&C; Walter Haechler; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 13, 2023

510sf at 950 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; office; Coast & Harbor Engineering; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jan. 1, 2024; Jan. 1, 2024

150sf at 500 Tamal Plaza, Corte Madera; office; Girard Foundation; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Oct. 31, 2023; Nov. 1, 2023

149sf at 1682 Northgate Drive, San Rafael; office; Cascade Technical Services; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; na; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Jan. 1, 2024; Jan. 1, 2024

Sonoma County

2,584sf at 1318 Redwood Way, Ste 255, Petaluma; office; Jose L. Gama; na; Seamus Redwood LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; Nov. 1, 2023

1,508sf at 1821 Empire Industrial Court, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Kone Inc.; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Rocking M LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Nov. 27, 2023

1,428sf at 8733 Lakewood Drive, #B, Windsor; office; Colleen Hunt; Doug Braik of K&C; R & R Partners; na; Dec. 5, 2023

1,380sf at 1821 Empire Industrial Court, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Jeffrey Henderson & Dana Woodman; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Rocking M LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Oct. 16, 2023

780sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Buntjer Bail Bonds; Doug Braik of K&C; Holm Family Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; Dec. 1, 2023

480sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-3, Santa Rosa; office; The Zones; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 26, 2023

460sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #A-3, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Robert Funaro; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Oct. 1, 2023

360sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #19 & 20, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Terry Almarez; Doug Braik of K&C; Holm Family Trust; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 1, 2023

160sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-6, Santa Rosa; office; Maria Mulato; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Company; Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 29, 2023

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Napa County

42,336sf at 560-562 Technology Way, Napa; industrial; CEMR Properties, J. Terry Eager Family Trust 1995, Loki Investments LLC & Michael R. Rue; Ken Reiff of C&W; 560 TW LLC; Chris Neeb, Glen Dowling & Matt Bracco of JLL; Nov. 8, 2023; $10,300,000

Solano County

67,510sf at 2300 N. Watney Way, Fairfield; industrial; North Watney RE Holdings LLC (The Olive Oil Factory dba Sonoma Harvest); Chris Neeb of JLL; John H. Chipman Family Revocable Trust, Chipman Family Trust & Clem Ontko Living Trust; Todd Sanfilippo, Trent Peterson & Chip Wright of CBRE; Dec. 29, 2023; $12,000,000

