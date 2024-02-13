Marin, Sonoma, Solano county commercial real estate transactions: Feb. 12 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)
Marin County
957sf at 1701 Novato Blvd., #301, Novato; office; Wagner Law Firm; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Paramount Property Co.; na; Oct. 13, 2023
565sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #7, Novato; retail; El Yucateco Taco Truck; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Commercial Blvd. LP; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 13, 2023
456sf at 101 Lucas Valley Road, San Rafael; office; I Won Nutrition Co.; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Rathlin Properties LLC; Gary Gustafson of HLCRE; Jan. 5, 2024; Feb. 1, 2024
Sonoma County
13,408sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #120 & 140, Petaluma; office; City of Petaluma; na; Seamus Redwood LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 19, 2024
10,120sf at 1431 Grove St., #A & B, Healdsburg; industrial, renewal; M Draxton LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; 1431 Grove Street LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 18, 2023
3,536sf at 350 Morris St., #B, Sebastopol; industrial; Luma Optics Inc.; Brian Keegan of K&C; 350 Morris Street LLC; Brian Keegan & Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 6, 2023
2,092sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #105, Santa Rosa; office; Wolverton Bailey; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 28, 2023
668sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #120, Santa Rosa; office; Interwest Insurance; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 15, 2023
436sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #206, Santa Rosa; office; Greg Block; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 13, 2023
SALES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value
Solano County
15,741sf at 1000 Union Ave., Fairfield; office; Meals on Wheels of Solano County; na; Valley Strong Credit Union; na; Aug. 25, 2023; $2,200,000
Sonoma County
43,560sf at 4614 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa; residential land (1 acre); Sonoma County Land Trust; James Nobles & Ken Bizzell of K&C; JJP Redwood LLC; James Nobles & Ken Bizzell of K&C; Jan. 31, 2024; $1,800,000