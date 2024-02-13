Marin, Sonoma, Solano county commercial real estate transactions: Feb. 12 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. SVNMG = SVN/MG Advisors.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

957sf at 1701 Novato Blvd., #301, Novato; office; Wagner Law Firm; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Paramount Property Co.; na; Oct. 13, 2023

565sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #7, Novato; retail; El Yucateco Taco Truck; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Commercial Blvd. LP; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 13, 2023

456sf at 101 Lucas Valley Road, San Rafael; office; I Won Nutrition Co.; Julie Sommer of SVNMG; Rathlin Properties LLC; Gary Gustafson of HLCRE; Jan. 5, 2024; Feb. 1, 2024

Sonoma County

13,408sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #120 & 140, Petaluma; office; City of Petaluma; na; Seamus Redwood LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 19, 2024

10,120sf at 1431 Grove St., #A & B, Healdsburg; industrial, renewal; M Draxton LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; 1431 Grove Street LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 18, 2023

3,536sf at 350 Morris St., #B, Sebastopol; industrial; Luma Optics Inc.; Brian Keegan of K&C; 350 Morris Street LLC; Brian Keegan & Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 6, 2023

2,092sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #105, Santa Rosa; office; Wolverton Bailey; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 28, 2023

668sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #120, Santa Rosa; office; Interwest Insurance; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 15, 2023

436sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #206, Santa Rosa; office; Greg Block; na; STG Group; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 13, 2023

This architectural rendering shows what this former Valley Strong Credit Union branch office at 1000 Union Ave. in Fairfield will look like when it opens as the new home of Meals on Wheels of Solano County. The food-delivery nonprofit purchased the building from the credit union in August 2023 for $2.2 million. (Courtesy: Meals on Wheels of Solano County)

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Solano County

15,741sf at 1000 Union Ave., Fairfield; office; Meals on Wheels of Solano County; na; Valley Strong Credit Union; na; Aug. 25, 2023; $2,200,000

Sonoma County

43,560sf at 4614 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa; residential land (1 acre); Sonoma County Land Trust; James Nobles & Ken Bizzell of K&C; JJP Redwood LLC; James Nobles & Ken Bizzell of K&C; Jan. 31, 2024; $1,800,000