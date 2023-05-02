Marin Transit to end some services amid low ridership

Marin Transit is axing some of its on-demand ride services in response to ongoing low ridership and high taxpayer subsidies since the onset of the pandemic.

The agency's board voted unanimously on Monday to end two of its ride services — Marin Connect and Novato Dial-A-Ride — effective July 1. In their place will be an expansion of the agency's Catch-A-Ride program, which offers vouchers for several discounted taxi rides each month, and an increase in the reimbursement rate for drivers in the volunteer driver program.

"We tried different models. Some of them work, some of them didn't," Marin County Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters, a board member, said before the vote. "And so, time to jettison and rethink. I like that we're going more simple."

The changes come as Marin Transit is working to overhaul its fixed-route bus service as well as its Marin Access on-demand and shuttle services in response to an ongoing driver shortage and the pandemic's lingering effects on ridership. Last month, the agency approved several changes to its fixed bus routes in response to the driver shortage.

While ridership on the fixed-route services has recovered to about 80% to 90% of pre-pandemic levels, depending on the month, the Marin Access programs — which primarily cater to senior and disabled riders — still remain below 50%, according to the agency's data.

For Marin Access, the agency employed 18 drivers as of March and would need another 14 to be fully staffed, according to Marin Transit policy and planning director Robert Betts.

Ending the two services, expanding the Catch-A-Ride service and increasing reimbursement for volunteer drivers is estimated to produce a net savings of about $229,100 annually.

"Maybe we want to consider reinvesting the savings in this pilot in some way to incentivize the usage we want," Marin County Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, a board member, said during the meeting.

Among the agency's poorest-performing services is Marin Connect. Launched as a five-year pilot project in May 2018, it was meant to serve as a fully on-demand rideshare program similar to companies such as Lyft and Uber. The service had higher ridership in years before the pandemic, mostly county and Kaiser Permanente employees who had an agreement with Marin Transit for discounted rides.

Operating from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and serving all areas within 2.5 miles of Marin's SMART train stations, Marin Connect now only has about 26% of its pre-pandemic ridership, according to Marin Transit planner Asher Butnik.

"The ridership has not recovered and all signs indicate this pattern is not likely to change any time soon," Butnik told the board.

The service also has the agency's largest per-rider subsidy. The subsidy is about $157 per passenger, compared to about $52 when the program first began, according to agency data.

In the past 12 months, Marin Connect had about 16 riders per day, with wait times ranging from six to 24 minutes, according to the data. A total of 163 distinct riders were using the program in the past year.

Marin Transit pays for the service regardless of whether shuttles are sitting idle or carrying passengers. Nearly 60% of the time, shuttle drivers are waiting for passengers to request rides, according to Butnik.

And even when drivers do get a call, service is unreliable, he said. The driver shortage has limited the availability. Most of the time, there is only one Marin Connect shuttle available for the entire service area spanning from Larkspur to Novato, Butnik said. Nearly 25% of trips are canceled by riders, 18% are canceled by drivers and about 57% of trips are completed, according to the data.

"Connect in its current form, with its current ridership patterns, is an inefficient program," Butnik told the board. "Productivity is low, subsidies are high and driver hours, which are especially precious in this time of driver shortages, are not being well utilized."

Novato Dial-A-Ride, launched in 2009 under the name EZ Rider, was created to provide transit service to the Novato area not served by normal bus routes or paratransit services. Staff found usage has declined as fixed-route service in Novato has expanded, thus also increasing the range of its paratransit service. Paratransit service operates within three-fourths of a mile of all fixed bus routes and during the same hours as buses.

Novato Dial-A-Ride now only has one vehicle in operation and ridership is less than 30% of pre-pandemic levels, according to staff.

Marin Transit is launching a new 12-month pilot program on July 1 to expand its Catch-A-Ride taxi voucher program. Under the program, riders who qualify for Marin Access can receive vouchers for both taxi and Uber rides.

General Marin Access riders will receive 30 vouchers every three months, which will allow them to pay a base fare of $5 and then any trip or fare costs greater than $25. Riders who are eligible for fare assistance will pay no base fare but any costs above $25. Another 10 longer-distance vouchers will also be available every three months for these fare assistance riders, which would have them pay any costs above $40.

Marin Transit plans to begin this service through North Bay Taxi and Uber initially, though other providers can be added, staff said. The agency plans to disband its Catch-A-Ride call center and instead require riders to contact North Bay Taxi or Uber directly.

The board also approved increasing the reimbursements for volunteer drivers from 65 cents per mile to 70 cents per mile. The agency's volunteer driver program allows senior residents and residents with disabilities to receive rides from friends, neighbors or caregivers.