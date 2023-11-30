MarinHealth adds endocrinology physician

Endocrinologist Dr. Parisa Mehran has joined MarinHealth’s endocrinology team.

Mehran treats a variety of endocrine conditions, including diabetes, parathyroid and thyroid conditions, osteoporosis, pituitary issues, obesity, adrenal issues and more, according to the Nov. 29 news release. She will see patients at the MarinHealth Endocrine and Diabetes Care clinic in Greenbrae and Novato.

Before joining MarinHealth, Mehran worked as an endocrinologist with Jiva Health in Walnut Creek.

“Dr. Mehran’s expertise in treating diabetes, as well as endocrine and metabolic conditions, will make her a valuable resource for patients in the North Bay,” MarinHealth CEO David Klein, said in the announcement. “We’re excited to welcome her and expand MarinHealth’s team of world-class endocrinologists.”

Mehran is board-certified in both endocrinology and internal medicine. Following medical school at St. Georges University in Grenada, she completed an internal medicine residency at RWJ Barnabas Health Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, New Jersey. She then completed an endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism fellowship at Suny Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, where she was named chief fellow for the division of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism.