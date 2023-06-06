MarinHealth chief medical officer wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Karin Shavelson, M.D., did not want to be a doctor — she grew up wanting to be a veterinarian. Being part of AmeriCorp, she was placed in CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) matching volunteers with children in foster care to give them a voice.

Seeing this as a career-altering opportunity, she shifted focus to caring for young people and returned to take premed classes at UC Davis. Shavelson spent four years at UCSF as a Pediatric Resident and Chief Resident.

She then went to Stanford/LPCH to further develop clinical skills, followed by a decade as a clinician and physician leader with Kaiser Permanente. Later, she worked at Santa Rosa Community Health Center, and joined MarinHealth in 2019 as a clinical pediatric hospitalist and chief medical officer of both the MarinHealth Medical Center and its affiliated Medical Network.

Is there a major accomplishment that you would like to share?

Only one-third of chief medical positions are held by women, and fewer are pediatricians at non-children’s hospitals. I hope my example paves the path for more women in CMO positions and as clinic pediatricians.

What was the biggest obstacle you faced in your career?

I faced the “glass ceiling” since medicine is still male dominated, especially in leadership roles in hospitals and clinics. Fortunately, positive changes are being made. I feel fortunate to be able to impact and mentor the recruitment of women into junior and senior roles.

What are you most proud of in your profession?

I’m proud of hiring several talented women in leadership roles at MarinHealth. Mentoring and empowering young women leaders is something I continue to do.

What advice would you give to young professionals who strive to be great leaders entering your profession or the work world today?

Don’t give up and don’t be afraid to explore. Find a mentor, even if it is someone outside of your given field. And as you start climbing that ladder, give back! Help others find their way and succeed.