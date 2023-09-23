MarinHealth unveils new spine specialty clinic

MarinHealth has opened its MarinHealth Spine Institute, a new specialty clinic that brings together medical experts in spine surgery, pain management and anesthesiology to provide more treatment options for patients with spine conditions, the health care system announced Sept. 13.

The specialty clinic, with locations in Larkspur and San Rafael, provides treatments for degenerative spine conditions, such as spinal arthritis, stenosis, spinal cord or nerve compression, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, spinal instability and chronic pain syndromes, according to the release.

“We have brought together spine experts from different specialties to form one team driven by proven and personalized treatment plans for each patient, guiding them from diagnosis through recovery,” Dr. Brian Su, spine surgeon and co-medical director of spine surgery at MarinHealth Medical Center, said in the release.

For more information, visit MarinHealth Spine Institute or call 415-925-8200 to schedule an appointment. MarinHealth and its spine institute are affiliated with UCSF Health.