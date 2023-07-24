Marin's county administrator announces plan to retire

Marin County Administrator Matthew Hymel plans to retire next year after a run of nearly two decades.

Hymel, who told the Board of Supervisors he plans to leave in the first quarter of 2024, said managing the county through the pandemic was his greatest challenge, even more taxing than dealing with the budget problems of the Great Recession, major flooding and funding county pensions. But he said COVID-19 is not the reason he is retiring.

"I'm not burnt out or anything like that," said Hymel, 56. "The county responded really well during COVID. It was a very inspirational time to be in public service. In many ways it was energizing."

Nevertheless, Hymel said he wants to cut back on the hours he works. He said he works about six days a week, coming to his office on Sundays in addition to weekdays.

"My kids are all out of the house and my wife is moving to a part-time position," he said, "so it would be nice to have a little more work-life balance for this next phase of life."

Hymel plans to continue living in Terra Linda and keep busy, perhaps as a public-sector consultant.

He said he made his announcement now to ensure time for a smooth transition. The county will likely hire a search firm toward the end of summer for a nationwide recruitment, he said.

"We're going to have a board subcommittee that will oversee the recruitment process along with our human resources director," Hymel said. "I will certainly assist the board with anything they need, but I won't be the decider, obviously. It will be the Board of Supervisors."

Hymel's compensation is $338,124 a year plus benefits.

Hymel had already worked as a budget analyst in Sacramento and held key financial positions with the cities of Oakland and San Francisco by the time he became Marin's county administrator at age 38.

His attraction to government service sprang from his boyhood in the Rust Belt in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

"Because I grew up in western Pennsylvania when all the steel mills were closing and the economy was bad and there was high unemployment," Hymel said, "I always had an interest in public policy and how government has a role in helping people get back on their feet."

During Hymel's senior year in high school, his family moved to Redondo Beach in Los Angeles County because the department store his father was working for was consolidating.

Hymel received his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, before getting a master's degree in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. One of his professors at Harvard was Robert Reich, later the secretary of labor under President Bill Clinton.

Hymel's first job after leaving Harvard was working for the Legislative Analyst's Office in Sacramento.

"Which was a dream job for me," Hymel said.

Six months after getting the job, however, Hymel received a pink slip from Willie Brown, then the Assembly speaker. Brown implemented government layoffs after Proposition 140 established term limits for legislators and set an annual cap on the amount of money that may be spent to support the Legislature's operations. It was approved by voters in 1990.

Still in his 20s, Hymel got at job as a budget analyst for Henry Gardner, then the city manager for Oakland. Hymel oversaw the budgets of Oakland's police and fire departments, which accounted for about 60% of the city's budget.

Hymel moved on from there to work for San Francisco's controller's office, around the time that Brown was elected mayor of the city in 1995.

"They were going through multiple budget directors at the beginning of Mayor Brown's term," Hymel said. "I ended up helping the mayor's budget office put together the budget one year, and then after that I became his budget director."

"Brown was a very interesting person to work with, very smart," Hymel said. "He would test you initially, and once you gained his confidence, he gave you a lot of independence. He was able to read people. He saw me as his inside, good government person."

Hymel had risen to chief assistant controller by the time he joined Marin County in 2002. Hymel worked initially as a chief assistant to administrator Mark Riesenfeld before replacing him in 2005.

"I have enjoyed working with Matthew," said Supervisor Katie Rice. "He is incredibly well respected for the really amazing qualities he has as a human being. It's obvious from both his professional and personal demeanor that he cares, and that makes such a huge difference."

Supervisor Dennis Rodoni said, "His fiscal management has been outstanding and to his credit our pensions are in better shape, and our budget, including reserves, is very strong."

"He will be remembered as a leader who respected all opinions," Rodoni added, "and brought groups together to solve very difficult problems."

Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters, the president of the board, said, "He is really an exemplary public servant."

Tom Peters, the former chief executive officer of the Marin Community Foundation, recalled meeting with Hymel at a restaurant in Novato during the early days of the pandemic to strategize a response. Peters said Hymel "mapped out a creative grid of disparate funding sources" on a spaghetti-stained placemat that would later be transferred to a computer screen.

"Matthew has been a perfect match for Marin County, with his blend of professional expertise, deep community respect and unflappable style," Peters wrote in an email. "It will indeed be a challenge to find a replacement of equivalent skill and temperament."